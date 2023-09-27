Masdar and PLN NP to treble capacity of 145MW Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia

This phase of the project remains in development, however, with the backers aiming to finish this construction work “later this year”, before starting on the expansion phase of development.

“The UAE and Indonesia share a common vision of achieving sustainable development and realise that renewables are at the heart of this vision,” said HE Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE minister of energy and infrastructure. “I am pleased to see that this partnership has been taken to the next level.”

The expansion work is particularly significant considering the potential for floating solar PV in south-east Asia. Earlier this year, the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) published a report assessing the viability of large-scale floating solar installations in the region, and concluded that the abundance of waterbodies in the area could host up to 825GW of new floating solar capacity.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Indonesia, is also looking to expand the contribution of renewables in meeting its energy demand in the coming years, from renewables accounting for 20% of demand today to 35% by 2025. Projects such as Masdar’s, and research such as that completed by the NREL, demonstrate the potential for floating solar to be deployed more widely across the region.

Last week, Q Energy began construction on a 74.3MW floating solar project in France, which is set to be Europe’s largest floating facility by capacity, as interest in the global floating solar sector grows.