Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Masdar JV begins construction of 145MWac floating PV plant in Indonesia

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Masdar JV begins construction of 145MWac floating PV plant in Indonesia

News

New renewable investment reaches record heights, spurred by public and private financing, says BNEF report

News

European solar under the spotlight: Europe’s other hot markets

Featured Articles, Features

Pacifico Energy reaches financial close, begins construction of 121MWdc Japan PV plant

News

Victoria plans grid upgrades to support renewable energy zones

News

AES Indiana to acquire solar-plus-storage project from NextEra Energy Resources

News

Serbia in talks with US firm over construction of 1GW of solar

News

Companies petition US trade commission to extend tariffs despite industry warnings

News

SolarEdge boosted by European demand as Q2 revenue soars

News

European solar under the spotlight: The emergent markets

Featured Articles, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
An artist’s impression of the Cirata project. Image: Masdar.

Construction work on a 145MWac floating solar project in Indonesia has started after the joint venture (JV) behind the installation reached financial close.

Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer Masdar and PT PJBI, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company PT PLN, said financing for the Cirata plant was arranged through Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank.

The project, under construction on a 250-hectare plot of a 6,200-hectare reservoir in West Java, is being developed by PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Masdar Solar Energi, a JV created by Masdar and PT PJBI last year.

Slated to begin commercial operation in Q4 2022, the plant will feature around 350,000 solar panels arranged into multiple islands anchored to the bottom of the reservoir using mooring lines. It will be connected to the 150kV Cirata switchyard, located 4km from the power project.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said development of the plant would not have been possible without the support of Indonesia’s government, adding: “The designation of this project as a National Strategic Project has been invaluable in enabling us to make such significant progress.”

The Cirata plant will support Indonesia in its ambition to reach 23% of its energy mix from renewables by 2025. The government recently revealed plans to increase the proportion of renewable power in its 2021-2030 national electricity plan to at least 48%, from 30% in its previous plan.

Amir Faisal, president director at PT PJBI, said the company sees tremendous potential for similar installations in Indonesia. “We look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration with Masdar to work on more renewable energy projects and help our nation achieve its clean energy objectives.”

The country is also set to host another floating PV plant that developer Sunseap Group said will be the largest of its kind in the world. Construction of the 2.2GWp project, located on a reservoir on the island of Batam, will begin next year and is expected to be complete in 2024, when it will span 1,600 hectares and generate more than 2,600GWh of electricity annually.

During last month’s Solar & Storage Finance Asia event, it was suggested that the proven ability to deploy large-scale floating PV plants means financing should be readily available for new floating projects across Southeast Asia.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
floating pv, floating solar, indonesia, masdar, masdar clean energy, project financing

Read Next

EDF to develop 240MWp floating solar project paired with hydro plant in Laos

July 23, 2021
EDF has secured a contract to lead the development of a 240MWp floating solar project in Laos that will be co-located with a 1.08GW hydropower plant.

Sunseap to build 2.2GWp floating solar project on Indonesian reservoir

July 21, 2021
Singapore-based solar developer Sunseap Group has secured a contract to build what it says will be the world’s largest floating PV project on the Indonesian island of Batam.

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

July 19, 2021
German renewables developer BayWa r.e. has completed two installations in the Netherlands totalling 71MWp that it says are the largest floating PV plants outside of Asia.

Asia Pacific PV capacity to triple by 2030 as China leads growth, says Wood Mackenzie

July 13, 2021
Solar PV capacity in Asia Pacific could triple to 1,500GW by 2030, with China driving deployment and Indonesia set to be the region’s fastest-growing market, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

July 7, 2021
A 60MW floating solar project installed on a reservoir in Singapore has been connected to the grid and is now in commercial operation.

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

July 7, 2021
The proven ability to install large-scale floating PV plants on water bodies across Southeast Asia means financing should be readily available for new projects, it was suggested during a panel discussion today.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar 4000% up on 2010 as industry booms and utilities no longer dominating new contracts

News

Bill introduced to extend US investment tax credit for residential solar systems

News

Pacifico Energy reaches financial close, begins construction of 121MWdc Japan PV plant

News

First Solar adjusts 2021 guidance due to freight costs

News

SolarEdge boosted by European demand as Q2 revenue soars

News

ReneSola to co-develop solar projects in Italy with Emeren

News

Upcoming Events

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021