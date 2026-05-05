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Masdar, EWEC sign agreement on 30GW solar PV and 8GW storage deployment in UAE

By Shreeyashi Ojha
May 5, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

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Masdar and EWEC’s agreement aims to accelerate the rollout of utility-scale renewable energy projects and diversify the UAE’s energy mix. Image: Masdar.

UAE state-owned renewables developer Masdar has signed an agreement with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to accelerate the deployment of more than 30GW of solar PV capacity and over 8GW of battery storage in the emirate. 

The Collaboration Framework Agreement (CFA) establishes a roadmap for the accelerated rollout of utility-scale renewable energy projects aimed at diversifying the UAE’s energy mix, strengthening security of supply and supporting local industrial growth. 

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The agreement is intended to streamline Masdar’s participation in EWEC’s renewable energy project pipeline, covering stages from early development through to financial close. 

“As the driving force behind the UAE’s energy transition, EWEC is at the forefront of a global shift towards sustainable, utility-scale power and water production,” said Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, CEO of EWEC. “This CFA with Masdar is a pivotal strategic tool that empowers us to accelerate this transformation and meet 60% of Abu Dhabi’s total energy demand from renewable and clean sources by 2035.

“By streamlining the development of utility-scale solar PV capacity, forecast to exceed 30GW by 2035, and integrating more than 8GW of battery energy storage, we are reshaping the sector while ensuring the long-term security of supply.” 

The agreement builds on an existing partnership between EWEC and Masdar, under which the two have jointly delivered major utility-scale assets including Al Dhafra, Al Ajban and Khazna solar PV projects, alongside a gigascale ‘round-the-clock’ solar-plus-storage development. 

Alshamsi added that the framework aligns with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and aims to optimise processes, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency. 

The agreement supports the delivery of utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure in line with Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for electricity production and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. 

EWEC said renewable and clean energy remain central to Abu Dhabi’s long-term strategy, with plans to enable nearly emissions-free water production by 2030 and meet 60% of the emirate’s energy demand from renewable and clean sources by 2035. 

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ewec, masdar, middle east, pv power plants, solar pv, uae

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