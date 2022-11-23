Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

News

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

News

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Low Carbon breaks ground on 53MWp of solar in the Netherlands, hires Belectric as EPC

News

Daqo signs five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement

News

AIIB joins Egyptian initiative to support installation of 10GW of renewables by 2028

News

Atlas Renewable Energy brings online 300MW PV project in Mexico

News

Canadian Solar inaugurates 100MW PV project in Fukushima

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Masdar has made several investments in Central Asia this year with projects in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. Image: Masdar.

UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar has signed a joint development agreement with state utility Turkmenenergo to develop a 100MW solar PV plant in Turkmenistan.

This marks the company’s first project in the country for which it will work with the Ministry of Energy’s utility and help the country modernise its energy infrastructure that relies heavily in fossil fuels.

The agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that Masdar and the Turkmenistan government signed in October 2021 to explore the development of and investment in solar and wind power projects in the country on a public-private partnership basis.

This marks another investment in the region for Masdar this year after achieving financial close for 230MW solar PV in Azerbaijan as well as signing a 10GW renewables agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the country and a MoU for 1GW of renewables in Kyrgyzstan.

Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO at Masdar, said: “As a global leader in renewable energy with many projects across Central Asia, Masdar has the right expertise and experience needed to support Turkmenistan’s development of its renewable energy sector.”

At the beginning of the year, the UAE-owned renewables company formed a joint venture to develop a gigawatt portfolio of renewables across Africa and Central Asia, among them the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
central asia, masdar, memorandum of understanding, solar development, Turkmenenergo, turkmenistan

Read Next

COP27: three new partners sign up to IRENA energy transition fund for emerging economies

November 10, 2022
The Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform (ETAF) has gained three new partners this week at the United Nations COP27 conference in Egypt. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Masdar and Swiss Re all signed partnerships on site in Sharm-El-Sheikh.

Shizen Energy secures US$480 million investment to accelerate renewables portfolio in Japan and key markets

October 24, 2022
Japanese renewable energy company Shizen Energy has received a ¥20 billion (US$133 million) investment from investment group CDPQ.

Fraunhofer ISE, Kalyon sign MoU for PV technology research with initial focus on agrivoltaics

October 12, 2022
Fraunhofer ISE and Turkish energy company Kalyon have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on agrivoltaic research.

EDPR Sunseap accelerates APAC growth with South Korean MoU to develop renewables

September 28, 2022
EDPR Sunseap has signed a MOU with Korea East-West Power to jointly develop renewable projects in South Korea and across the APAC region.

Solkompaniet and Niam to invest US$300 million in utility-scale solar PV in Sweden

September 26, 2022
Swedish developer Solkompaniet and investment firm Niam have entered into a framework agreement to invest €300 million in utility-scale solar PV in Sweden.

Korean consortium plans green hydrogen hub with 3GW of renewables in Queensland

September 21, 2022
A new consortium has been formed in Queensland with a MOU to build a green ammonia corridor between Australia and Korea.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Q&A: Qcells on diversifying solar supply chains and holistic home solutions

Features, Interviews

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

News

AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

News

Daqo signs five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement

News

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 6, 2023
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022