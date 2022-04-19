Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Masdar signs MoU with Kyrgyzstan to explore 1GW of renewables in the country

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Masdar signs MoU with Kyrgyzstan to explore 1GW of renewables in the country

News

New Zealand developer prepares 1GW PV pipeline with Google exec’s backing

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Mercom Capital warns of ‘significant headwinds’ posing considerable risk to renewables financing

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Masdar sees great potential for solar PV in Kyrgyzstan given much of the country’s renewable resources are ‘aging’. Image: Masdar

UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Energy to explore the development of renewable energy opportunities in the Central Asian nation.

As part of the MoU, Abu Dhabi-based Masdar will explore the development of ground-mounted solar PV, floating solar and hydropower projects, with a potential capacity of up to 1GW.

Kyrgyzstan is targeting a 44% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with its net zero target set at 2050. The country already generates around 90% of its electricity from clean energy resources but this is almost exclusively from aging hydropower plants, according to Masdar.

“By tapping the country’s high irradiation levels, Kyrgyzstan could enhance energy security while also managing its water resource levels, which are being diminished by climate change,” the company said.

Masdar has penned a number of renewable agreements recently. In January, it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with three other energy companies to establish a partnership focused on exporting 1.2GW of electricity to Singapore and has also set up a new joint venture (JV) that will focus on developing renewable energy projects across Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Africa.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
floating solar, ground mount solar, kyrgyzstan, masdar, mou, solar pv

Read Next

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

April 14, 2022
There was almost 1TW of renewable energy capacity and an estimated 427GW of storage active in US interconnection queues at the end of 2021 according to a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) analysis, which also showed that queues were growing year-on-year.

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

April 14, 2022
LONGi Solar has raised prices for its 182mm wafers once again as upstream costs continue to edge upwards this week, exacerbated by constraints caused by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

Nevada gold mining operation turns to 200MW PV project to decarbonise

April 13, 2022
Thin film manufacturer First Solar is to supply Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) with 200MW of solar modules to power its activities in the state as mining companies the world over increasingly look to clean up their operations.

First Solar lands 750MW module deal with Origis Energy as it eyes US manufacturing build out

April 13, 2022
Origis Energy has ordered 750MW of solar modules from thin film manufacturer First Solar, bringing the total quantity of modules Origis has procured from the company to 1.5GW.

Strong growth in Asia’s non-hydropower renewable sector will help meet rising power demands but coal still major player

April 12, 2022
Major capacity additions in Asia’s non-hydropower renewables sector will facilitate the region's ability to supply electricity amid rising power consumption needs, which look set to outpace all other regions as economies continue to expand after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Fitch Solutions’ report.
PV Tech Premium

PV, biodiversity and ESG: how solar investors and developers are rethinking the future of natural capital

April 12, 2022
ESG obligations are helping to drive the implementation of biodiversity at solar farm sites, but questions remain over what happens to sites at the end of their operational lifespan, Alice Grundy writes.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021