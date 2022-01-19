Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Masdar, EDF Renewables and partners eye 1.2GW of solar in Indonesia for power exports to Singapore

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Masdar, EDF Renewables and partners eye 1.2GW of solar in Indonesia for power exports to Singapore

News

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

Powertis, Aquila Capital to co-develop 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy

News

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Corporate solar funding reached ten-year high in 2021 as M&A activity soared

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Singapore is looking to import as much as 4GW of electricity by 2035. Image: Masdar.

Indonesia could host up to 1.2GW of solar PV that would export electricity to Singapore as part of new proposals put forward by a coalition of four international companies.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered renewables company Masdar said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with France’s EDF Renewables, Singapore-based electricity supplier Tuas Power and PT Indonesia Power to establish a partnership focused on exporting electricity to Singapore.

Singapore’s trade and industry minister announced in October that the city-state is planning to import up to 4GW of electricity by 2035, representing around one-third of its total supply, as the country’s Energy Market Authority issued a request for proposals to appoint suppliers to import and sell around 1.2GW of electricity.

The agreement between the four companies envisages the development of solar facilities with a combined capacity of as much as 1.2GW as well as associated energy storage. The partners provided no details on a timeframe for the projects.

“Singapore has recognised the need to diversify its energy mix, and is looking to other nations to help it on its clean energy journey,” said Jamal Abdulla AlSuwaidi, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Singapore.

Another consortium of companies led by solar developer and owner Sunseap Group signed an MOU in October to develop 7GWp of PV projects in Indonesia that will transmit energy to Singapore via a subsea cable. The consortium is aiming to achieve economies of scale by connecting solar projects from various Indonesian islands, including a 2.2GWp floating PV plant planned for the island of Batam.

Indonesian authorities last year recommended a route for transmission cables to pass through the country’s waters for the Australia-Asia PowerLink project, which would transmit renewable energy from Australia to Singapore. The infrastructure project could feature 17 – 20GWp of solar generation as well as an energy storage system between 36 – 42GWh in size to be installed in Australia’s Northern Territory, according to Sun Cable, the company behind the proposals.

Singapore’s renewables ramp-up saw the country inaugurate its first utility-scale floating PV installation last year, the 60MWp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm, the construction of which was profiled in a recent article for our quarterly journal PV Tech Power.

For Masdar, the formation of the coalition follows the company entering the Indonesian market in 2020, creating a joint venture with PT PJBI, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s state electricity company PT PLN, to develop a 145MWac floating PV plant in the country. With construction work beginning last year, the Cirata plant is expected to begin commercial operation in Q4 2022.

On the latest coalition, Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said: “We are fully confident that this ambitious initiative will be a key step toward building a greener and more sustainable future for both Indonesia, Singapore and indeed the wider region.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
edf renewables, indonesia, masdar, PT Indonesia Power, renewables export, singapore, Tuas Power

Read Next

Masdar to develop Georgia’s largest solar project

January 4, 2022
Abu Dhabi-based renewables company Masdar has secured a deal to develop a solar project in the country of Georgia that will have a capacity of up to 100MW.

EDF Renewables signs PPA to supply French data centres from a 50MW solar PV project

December 15, 2021
EDF Renewables and European cloud solutions provider OVHcloud have entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the supply of electricity from a 50MW solar PV project in France

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

November 29, 2021
A round-up of the latest project news from across the world, including Masdar’s plans to develop solar in Armenia, TotalEnergies completing its largest project in France and Shikun & Binui expanding its US energy portfolio.

Sunseap planning 7GWp of solar in Indonesia, eyes link to Singapore via subsea cable

October 26, 2021
A consortium led by Sunseap Group has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop 7GWp of PV projects at an Indonesian archipelago that will transmit energy to Singapore via a proposed subsea cable.

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

October 19, 2021
Shortlisted bids in Saudi Arabia’s latest solar tender have jumped significantly on the lowest price recorded in the country’s previous renewables programme, reflecting the hikes in PV equipment costs in recent months.

EDF sets sights on Vietnam’s solar market through SkyX Solar investment

October 13, 2021
EDF Renewables has targeted Vietnam’s solar market by investing in rooftop PV installer SkyX Solar, a subsidiary of investment management firm VinaCapital.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

PROJECT ROUND-UP: EDP Renewables completes ‘Indiana’s largest solar project’, Gulf utilities price their first ever green bond

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News

Renewable energy IPP DESRI files for IPO to raise US$100m

News

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

Features, News

Upcoming Events

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

Upcoming Webinars
January 26, 2022
Free Webinar

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021