Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas, Europe

Latest

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

Iberdrola selects agrivoltaic projects for start-up support scheme

News

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

News

Q&A: WiseEnergy’s Simone Mandica on modernising PV through repowering

Features, Interviews

Ignitis Group spending US$57m to acquire Polish solar developers

News

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Sunpro Solar cited by US labor department over workplace safety

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

COP26: ‘Inadequate’ and ‘unambitious’ commitments slammed by commentators

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Low Carbon currently has a pipeline of more than 4GW in development, according to its website. Image: Low Carbon

UK investment and asset management firm Low Carbon and US insurance company Massachusetts Mutual Life (MassMutual) have teamed up to build a global independent power producer (IPP) that has a stated target of 20GW of renewables by 2030.

The presence of solar across this 20GW will “vary by market and over time”, said Low Carbon marketing director Quentin Scott.

“However, to offer a sense of near-term scale, for the UK alone, we have a pipeline in development of roughly 2GW of solar farm pipeline capacity,” Quentin said. “I believe this would make us one of the leading developers by capacity today.”

The partnership will focus on large-scale international projects in OECD markets deploying solar, storage, onshore and offshore wind, and waste to energy.

It is MassMutual’s first European renewable energy partnership as it seeks to transition its US$222 billion worth of assets under management to net zero by 2050.

“Our partnership with Low Carbon will accelerate our efforts in this area, as we share a common belief that by investing in large scale renewable energy projects, we can play an important part in achieving a global net zero economy,” said MassMutual president and CEO Roger Crandall.

“With MassMutual’s focus on delivering long-term value and its purpose of helping people secure their future and protect the ones they love, our partnership sets us firmly on a trajectory to deliver a net zero economy,” said Low Carbon founder and CEO Roy Bedlow.

Low Carbon will retain its brand name as it works towards its target of 20GW of renewables by 2030, said Scott.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
decarbonisation, finance, investment, ipp, low carbon, mass mutual, net zero, renewables

Read Next

Q&A: WiseEnergy’s Simone Mandica on modernising PV through repowering

November 16, 2021
PV Tech speaks to asset manager WiseEnergy’s Simone Mandica about how repowering can improve the commercial value of solar PV and what goes into the decision-making process.

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

November 15, 2021
A 1.35GW solar project in Turkey, said to the country’s largest, has received a US$291 million financing deal from the UK government to help proceed.
PV Tech Premium

EDITOR’S COLUMN: At COP26, the energy transition is only valid if it’s just and fair – and rightly so

November 9, 2021
Liam Stoker reports from the halls of COP26, where the likes of US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm and highlighted the need for an all-encompassing but just and equitable energy transition, and explores the role for solar PV.

COP26: Leadership, courage, speed… and huge renewables deployment needed for 45GW green hydrogen goal

November 5, 2021
An alliance of global energy and industrial giants has increased its own green hydrogen commissioning target by tens of gigawatts while simultaneously lauding the role renewables is set to play.

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

November 4, 2021
US solar installer SunPower has downgraded its full year 2021 revenue guidance, pointing to delays in its commercial and industrial projects business.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

November 3, 2021
In this exclusive video from PV Tech publisher Solar Media’s Solar & Storage Finance USA event last month, a panel of supply chain experts discuss immediate challenges and potential remedies to the situation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: PV module prices expected to remain north of US$0.27c/W as hopes grow for pricing post-Q2 2022

Featured Articles, Features

A-SMACC members ‘evaluating all options’ after AD/CVD petition rejection

News

Turkish 1.35GW solar project lands financing deal from GE, UK government

News

Azure Power lands 150MW hybrid project as part of 1.2GW SECI programme

News

RWE to divest parts of solar EPC provider Belectric

News

India planning more than five-fold increase in funding for PLI solar manufacturing scheme

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes