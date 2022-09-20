Subscribe
Matrix Renewables acquires 4.6GW US solar development portfolio

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
IRA incentives causing biggest legal uncertainty in US solar PV sector  

US DOE provides more detail on i2X interconnection initiative

FTC Solar unveils new tracking solution at RE+, requires up to 36% fewer foundations

RE+ 2022 kicks off in Anaheim, California

Newsom signs California community solar act into law, orders CPUC to create workable programme

Canadian Solar targeting 10GWh battery production capacity by 2024 as it launches new utility-scale storage offering

Prospect14 launches US solar JV with 10GW development target

Sunfolding unveils tracker solution for variable terrain

The rise of solar-plus

Developers Matrix Renewables and SolarStone Partners have also signed a broader development joint venture. Image: Unsplash.

Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has secured a 4.6GW utility-scale solar PV portfolio from developer SolarStone Partners.

Both companies will jointly develop the 4.6GW portfolio across the central US, while looking for newer opportunities across the US.

With this portfolio acquisition, Matrix continues to grow its presence in the US after signing its first US tax equity financing for two solar PV and energy storage system (ESS) projects in California, earlier this year.

Joe DeVito, CEO of SolarStone, said: “We could not ask for a better partner than Matrix Renewables to help SolarStone expand its US utility-scale renewables business.”

With the acquisition, Matrix Renewables has a pipeline of 7.3GW of renewable projects under development across North America, Europe and Latin America.

The company has 2.3GW of solar PV, wind and storage projects that are either operational, under construction or near ready-to-build.

Prospect14 launches US solar JV with 10GW development target

September 19, 2022
Renewables developer Prospect14 has partnered with a group of investors to launch a joint venture that will develop, build and operate utility-scale PV and solar-plus-storage projects in the US.
The rise of solar-plus

September 19, 2022
The proliferation of solar requires PV projects to adapt to their grid surroundings, which increasingly entails connecting alongside adjacent technologies, be it energy storage, other renewables or green hydrogen. Amid the growing threat of curtailment, Jules Scully looks at the rise of the ‘solar-plus’ market and the financial models underpinning it.

Pine Gate Renewables signs PPAs for 1GW of US solar projects

September 15, 2022
US solar developer Pine Gate Renewables has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 1GW of utility-scale solar PV in late-stage development in the US

US developer 8minute Solar Energy rebrands as Avantus

September 15, 2022
US solar and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy has changed its name to Avantus to reflect its expanded scope of technologies in the renewables space.

EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

September 14, 2022
EDF Renewables North America has signed a 332MWdc 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s in the US.

UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

September 8, 2022
The UFLPA could limit solar deployment through 2023 due to module availability constraints, delaying the benefits of the IRA to 2024 and beyond.

