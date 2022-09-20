Matrix Renewables acquires 4.6GW US solar development portfolio

Developers Matrix Renewables and SolarStone Partners have also signed a broader development joint venture. Image: Unsplash.

Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has secured a 4.6GW utility-scale solar PV portfolio from developer SolarStone Partners.

Both companies will jointly develop the 4.6GW portfolio across the central US, while looking for newer opportunities across the US.

With this portfolio acquisition, Matrix continues to grow its presence in the US after signing its first US tax equity financing for two solar PV and energy storage system (ESS) projects in California, earlier this year.

Joe DeVito, CEO of SolarStone, said: “We could not ask for a better partner than Matrix Renewables to help SolarStone expand its US utility-scale renewables business.”

With the acquisition, Matrix Renewables has a pipeline of 7.3GW of renewable projects under development across North America, Europe and Latin America.

The company has 2.3GW of solar PV, wind and storage projects that are either operational, under construction or near ready-to-build.