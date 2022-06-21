Subscribe
Matrix Renewables secures financing for US projects, contracts GES to build plants in Spain

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Europe

Latest

Extreme weather in Spain ‘highlights need for interconnected European grid’, Solargis says

News

New solar consortium pledges US$6bn to buy 6-7GW of US-made modules per year, issues RFP

News

Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act comes into force in the US

News

Mirova acquires SunFunder to accelerate emerging market clean energy

News

Mexico agrees deals with US firms for more than 1.8GW of solar and wind

News

Uruguay eyes 20GW of renewables for green hydrogen push

News

Iberdrola ordered to return chunk of land under 500MWp solar project in Spain

News

Solar PV leading capacity installs in Africa with 125GW by 2030 – IEA

News

Solterra lands US$10 million investment to support up to 1GW of solar PV

News
Global Energy Services (GES) has been awarded a contract to construct three solar PV plants in Huelva, Spain. Image: GES.

Spanish developer Matrix Renewables has signed its first US tax equity financing for two solar PV and energy storage system (ESS) projects in California.

The solar PV projects, Gaskell West 2 and 3, will have a total capacity of 143MWdc and incorporate an 80MWh ESS, while the tax equity will be provided by an affiliate of Bank of America for a value of US$92 million.

The developer had already secured five long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with utilities and cities in California for the plants, which it acquired from Canadian Solar in April.

With construction underway, the plants are expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

Cindy Tindell, managing director and head of US at Matrix Renewables, said: “The team achieved a new milestone for Matrix Renewables in signing our first US tax equity commitment for our flagship Gaskell solar power project. We are grateful to have the continued support of our financing partner Bank of America.”

Meanwhile in Europe, Matrix Renewables has awarded Spanish renewables firm Global Energy Services (GES) a contract to construct three solar plants in Huelva, Spain.

The total capacity of the projects will be 129MWp, with completion set for the first quarter of 2023.

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

21 July 2022
The rooftop solar PV market is set for significant growth, but installers are being held back by complicated design software that is slow, cumbersome and fails to take into account rooftop shading, module compatibility and energy storage. Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 is a web-based PV and energy storage system tool that promises to solve all of those issues, and much more. This webinar will provide a live demonstration of the SmartDeisgn 2.0 tool, showing how installers can quickly complete Huawei PV & ESS system designs and assemble a professional report with 3D site view for potential customers, streamlining the design and sales service.
california, energy storage system, epc, ges, Global Energy Services, huelva, matrix renewables, spain, tax equity financing, us solar

