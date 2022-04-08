Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News

Statkraft partners with Italian university to explore the potential of agri-PV

News

Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

‘We see big potential in agriPV’: Belectric eyes solar project construction on agricultural land

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

The Philippines set to massively increase solar capacity, project pipeline grows 10-fold in a year

News

UK to relax planning laws as new energy strategy sets out hope of five-fold increase in PV capacity by 2035

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
ReNew Power’s ’round the clock’ project will have 1.3GW of renewable capacity plus 100MWh energy storage. Image: ReNew Power.

A round-up of the latest projects news, including Mitsui investing in ReNew Power’s ‘round the clock’ (RTC) project in India, Canadian Solar selling a solar plus storage project and JinkoSolar delivering 500,000 bifacial modules to a Greek project.

Mitsui invests in ReNew’s RTC project in India

07 April 2022: Japanese investment firm Mitsui has partnered with ReNew in a 400MW RTC 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply electricity to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Mitsui will take a 49% stake in the project.

ReNew will install three wind farms and a solar-plus-battery storage project with a total capacity of 1.3GW plus 100MWh of storage unit across the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The RTC project’s commercial operations are expected to start during the third quarter of 2023.

Canadian Solar sells a solar plus storage project to Matrix Renewables in the US

07 April 2022: Canadian Solar’s subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, has sold to Matrix Renewables a solar plus storage project in the US of 105MWac and 80MWh of energy storage with the project expected to be operational by Q4 of this year.

The project is located in Kern County, California, and has already signed five long term PPAs with cities and utilities in the West Coast state, with CSI Solar, another subsidiary of Canadian Solar, providing the battery storage solution.

Cindy Tindell, managing director and head of US for Matrix Renewables, said:”Through this project, we are continuing to grow our presence in the U.S., drawing from Matrix Renewables’ ambitions to become a major renewables platform across the U.S., Europe and Latin America.”

JinkoSolar ships 500,000 of bifacial modules to a project in Greece

07 April 2022: JinkoSolar has delivered 500,000 bifacial modules to juwi Hellas Renewable Energy Sources for a project in Greece that has been inaugurated on Wednesday 6 April.

The solar project, located in Kozani, Western Macedonia, consists of 18 sites with a total of 204MW capacity and once fully ramped up will deliver up to 320 million kilowatt-hours per year. According to the ‘Solar Module Super League’ member this is one of the largest bifacial projects built in Europe so far.

“The Kozani project has become Europe’s benchmark for renewable energy. It is also one of the largest bifacial projects ever built in Europe, and JinkoSolar is very proud to be a part of such an important milestone for our industry,” said Frank Niendorf, general manager of JinkoSolar Europe.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

14 April 2022
In this webinar, JinkoSolar has teamed with experts from TÜV Rheinland and Adani Green Energy to provide a technically-driven presentation to demonstrate TOPCon technology’s impact on LCOE and IRR metrics, while regional experts will also provide specific examples of the benefits n-type technologies can realise in specific environments. A roundtable discussion will follow our presentations, where members of our panel will share their valuable insights into the n-type transition and the ecosystem that is being established around it.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Unlocking the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023
battery storage, bifacial modules, canadian solar, greece, india, jinkosolar, matrix renewables, mitsui, power purchase agreement, ppa, renew power, round the clock, solar energy corporation of india, solar plus storage, us solar

Read Next

Luxcara signs 300MWp PPA with Meta in Denmark

April 8, 2022
Renewable energy asset manager Luxcara has signed a 300MWp of installed capacity power purchase agreement (PPA) with tech company Meta, formerly Facebook, in Denmark which it claims is the largest ever solar PPA in the country.

Engie North America bolsters US solar pipeline by acquiring Photosol assets

April 7, 2022
Renewables developer Engie North America has bolstered its pipeline of solar and storage projects in the US by acquiring French developer Photosol’s US operations.

Tata Power commissions 160MW Rajasthan solar project, continues deployment in key Indian states

April 5, 2022
Tata Power Solar has commissioned a 160MW solar project in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan as it continues its PV roll-out across the country.

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

April 5, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies will supply 1GW of its DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to solar developer Primergy Solar’s solar and storage Gemini project in Nevada, USA.

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest single-axis solar tracker system’

April 4, 2022
Tata Power subsidiary Tata Power Renewables Energy (TPREL) has commissioned a 300MW solar project in Gujarat, India which it claimed was India’s largest single-axis solar tracker system.

ReNew forms JV to develop green hydrogen strategy in India

April 4, 2022
Indian renewables company ReNew Power, oil refiner IndianOil and engineering company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) have formed a joint venture (JV) to develop green hydrogen projects in India, with the latter two forming a separate JV dedicated to manufacturing electrolysers in India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News

Ensure energy security policies are compatible with net-zero goals despite rising energy prices, says UNEP

News

Q CELLS rebrands itself Qcells as it signifies shift to new business model

News

Portugal floating solar auction closes with record negative price, awards 183MW

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021