PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mitsui invests in ReNew’s ‘round the clock’ PV project, JinkoSolar equips Greek project with bifacial panels

ReNew Power’s ’round the clock’ project will have 1.3GW of renewable capacity plus 100MWh energy storage. Image: ReNew Power.

A round-up of the latest projects news, including Mitsui investing in ReNew Power’s ‘round the clock’ (RTC) project in India, Canadian Solar selling a solar plus storage project and JinkoSolar delivering 500,000 bifacial modules to a Greek project.

Mitsui invests in ReNew’s RTC project in India

07 April 2022: Japanese investment firm Mitsui has partnered with ReNew in a 400MW RTC 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply electricity to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). Mitsui will take a 49% stake in the project.

ReNew will install three wind farms and a solar-plus-battery storage project with a total capacity of 1.3GW plus 100MWh of storage unit across the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The RTC project’s commercial operations are expected to start during the third quarter of 2023.

Canadian Solar sells a solar plus storage project to Matrix Renewables in the US

07 April 2022: Canadian Solar’s subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, has sold to Matrix Renewables a solar plus storage project in the US of 105MWac and 80MWh of energy storage with the project expected to be operational by Q4 of this year.

The project is located in Kern County, California, and has already signed five long term PPAs with cities and utilities in the West Coast state, with CSI Solar, another subsidiary of Canadian Solar, providing the battery storage solution.

Cindy Tindell, managing director and head of US for Matrix Renewables, said:”Through this project, we are continuing to grow our presence in the U.S., drawing from Matrix Renewables’ ambitions to become a major renewables platform across the U.S., Europe and Latin America.”

JinkoSolar ships 500,000 of bifacial modules to a project in Greece

07 April 2022: JinkoSolar has delivered 500,000 bifacial modules to juwi Hellas Renewable Energy Sources for a project in Greece that has been inaugurated on Wednesday 6 April.

The solar project, located in Kozani, Western Macedonia, consists of 18 sites with a total of 204MW capacity and once fully ramped up will deliver up to 320 million kilowatt-hours per year. According to the ‘Solar Module Super League’ member this is one of the largest bifacial projects built in Europe so far.

“The Kozani project has become Europe’s benchmark for renewable energy. It is also one of the largest bifacial projects ever built in Europe, and JinkoSolar is very proud to be a part of such an important milestone for our industry,” said Frank Niendorf, general manager of JinkoSolar Europe.