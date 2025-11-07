Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy power 284MW PV plant in Texas

SOLV Energy provided EPC services for the PV plant, high-voltage substation, and SCADA systems and will also support the project with long-term operations and maintenance (O&M).

This is the latest EPC contract SOLV Energy has been involved in Texas, as it was announced earlier this week that it has been selected for the construction of a 209MW solar PV project by IPP Sol Systems.

Solar PV activity in Texas continues to rise this year, as the state drove the growth of both solar and storage across the US in the first months of 2025. During the first half of 2025, Texas represented 27% – or 3.2GW – of all solar PV additions in the US and is forecast to install a further 9.7GW of utility-scale capacity in H2, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Matrix Renewables’ portfolio currently comprises 15.5GW of solar PV, energy storage and green hydrogen projects in Europe, the US and Latin America, either operational or in different stages of development.