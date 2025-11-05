Subscribe To Premium
Solv Energy to build 209MW Texas solar project for Sol Systems

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 5, 2025
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

The two companies share a longstanding partnership, having jointly delivered several major solar projects across the Southwestern, South Central, and Mountain West regions of the US. Image: SOLV Energy.
The Uvalde, Texas project is slated to achieve commercial operation in 2026. Image: SOLV Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Sol Systems has selected engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Solv Energy as the EPC services provider for its 209MW solar PV plant in Texas, US. 

The Uvalde project is slated to achieve commercial operation in 2026. This marks the second collaboration between Solv Energy and Sol Systems, following the successful completion of their 342MWdc Eldorado solar project in Illinois. The Texas solar project is expected to create around 300 construction jobs. 

“Solv Energy is a trusted partner that shares our commitment to building renewable energy projects that deliver both performance and purpose,” said Dan Diamond, chief development officer at Sol Systems.  

“This 209MWdc project represents the next chapter in our collaboration – one that strengthens domestic energy infrastructure, creates good jobs in Texas, and delivers lasting value to the communities where we operate.” 

San Diego, California-based Solv has built nearly 8.5GW of solar capacity across Texas. Founded in 2008, the company provides EPC, operations and management (O&M), and repowering services for utility-scale power plants and related infrastructure. The company has constructed over 500 power plants totalling 20GW and manages 142 operating sites representing 17GW of capacity. 

Recently, Solv acquired high-voltage transmission contractor Spartan Infrastructure, expanding its footprint in the US power infrastructure market. The deal benefits the company’s ability to deliver integrated energy solutions while providing Spartan with greater scale and financial backing for larger projects. The two firms have previously collaborated on several major solar developments across the Southwest, South Central, and Mountain West regions. 

Previously, Solv acquired Sacramento Drilling, a drilling contractor, strengthening its capabilities in piling and foundation work for solar installations. The deal supported the firm’s integrated renewable energy solutions and set the stage for future joint projects. Earlier this year, Solv also announced plans to build over 6GW of utility-scale solar and storage capacity nationwide, revealed at the ACP Clean Power 2025 conference in Arizona.

epc contractor, pv modules, pv power plants, sol systems, solar pv, SOLV Energy, texas, us

