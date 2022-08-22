Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Maxeon ships 520MW of modules in Q2 as distributed generation unit boosts performance

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Americas, Europe

Latest

Maxeon ships 520MW of modules in Q2 as distributed generation unit boosts performance

News

LONGi more than doubles capacity at planned ingot, wafer facility to 46GW

News

ReNew reports US$1 million loss last quarter despite income jumping 50%

News

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

News

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

News

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

News

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

News

Canadian Solar raises 2022 revenue guidance as module shipments jump

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

Editors' Blog, Features

FERC slammed for ‘illegal’ re-writing of transmission rules, ‘discriminatory transmission rates’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Maxeon plans to accelerate its 3GW facility in the US after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon Solar Technologies exceeded both its volume and revenue guidance in Q2 2022 thanks to the strong performance of its distributed generation (DG) business in the EU and its utility-scale projects in the US.

Maxeon’s European DG unit posted record revenues in Q2 as it increased its shipments for a fifth consecutive quarter, while an upcoming increase in the price of its modules is expected to “materialise significantly” in the second half of the year, according to Maxeon’s CEO, Jeff Waters.

Module shipments during Q2 2022 reached 521MW, above its guidance of 460-490MW, and surpassed the half-gigawatt level for the first time in a second quarter since 2019, as shown in the chart below.

“Utility-scale demand is another bright spot in the US where we added another 1.2GW of bookings and executed our first contract with price adjustment mechanisms designed to ensure we secure margins consistent with our long-term financial model,” added Waters.

The module manufacturer’s production line is on track to reach its 1.8GW target early next year, and the company is accelerating its plan to add a further 3GW in the US by 2025 after the US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law.

Earlier this month, the module manufacturer received a US$200 million convertible bond investment from Chinese company TCL Zhonghuan which will fund Maxeon 7 products in the Philippines and Mexico “among other things”, said Waters.

Moreover, revenue in Q2 2022 was also above its guidance of US$215-230 million, reaching US$238 million, up from last year’s Q2 revenue of US$175.89 million. Maxeon’s gross loss more than trebled from the previous quarter (US$12 million), however, to US$39 million in Q2.

In guidance for Q3 2022, Maxeon expects module shipments to come in at the 580-620MW range, continuing the upwards trend of shipments for 2022.

Its forecasted revenue range for Q3 2022 is US$270 – 290 million, equating to a gross loss of US$10 – 20 million.

Conference call transcript from Seeking Alpha.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

UK Solar Summit

14 September 2022
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
distributed generation, europe, financial results, Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, module shipments, quarterly results, us utility-scale solar

Read Next

ReNew reports US$1 million loss last quarter despite income jumping 50%

August 22, 2022
Indian IPP ReNew Power reported a net loss of INR104 million (US$1 million) last quarter, which it said was as a result of a one-time expense for the refinancing of US bonds with lower cost rupee debt.

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

August 19, 2022
Swiss heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has landed a long-term supply agreement for up to 5GW of PV modules with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) as it cut its losses in H1 2022 compared with the same period last year.

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

August 19, 2022
The US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by the end of this decade with the right application of incentives included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act.

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

August 19, 2022
TCL Zhonghuan has announced a US$200 million investment into Maxeon Solar Technologies that will allow the company to access Maxeon’s IBC solar cell platform, while using Maxeon's position as a global player to set up shop in international markets.

Canadian Solar raises 2022 revenue guidance as module shipments jump

August 19, 2022
Canadian Solar has raised its 2022 revenue guidance as it progresses with efforts to ramp up its PV manufacturing capacity following a hike in module shipments in the second quarter.
PV Tech Premium

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

August 18, 2022
US solar players have hailed the country’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law by President Joe Biden this week, as a once-in-a-generation legislation that lays the groundwork for accelerated PV deployment and a significant ramp-up in domestic manufacturing.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

News

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

News

Inflation Reduction Act ‘dramatically changes’ outlook for US solar as WoodMac forecasts 86% rise in utility-scale buildout

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Price Watch: Power rationing in China sees polysilicon price jump further

News

TCL Zhonghuan invests US$200 million in Maxeon as it eyes overseas expansion

News

Astronergy designing holistic micro-grid system to power Chinese industrial park

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022