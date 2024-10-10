Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

MCPV raises €4.2 million for Dutch 4GW HJT cell manufacturing plant

News

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

News

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

News

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

News

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

News

TCL Zhonghuan appoints Wang Yanjun as new CEO

News

Why a ‘huge wave’ of PV revamping and repowering is on its way in Europe

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Australia: Smart meters could hand solar PV a boost via new consultation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
MCPV plans to begin commerical operation at its HJT factory in 2026. Credit: Goldbeck Solar.

Dutch solar cell manufacturer MCPV has raised €4.2 million (US$4.6 million) in finance to support the development of its 4GW heterojunction (HJT) cell manufacturing plant in the Netherlands.

MCPV, a subsidiary of Dutch solar research and innovation platform SolarNL, plans to build its cell manufacturing facility in Veendam, in the northern Netherlands, and begin commercial production as early as 2026. The latest round of financing comes from the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, the provincial government of Groningen and Dutch regional development agency NOM.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company also signed an agreement with local grid operator Enexis to provide power for the new facility, which it called “particularly relevant” considering the relative scarcity of grid capacity in the Netherlands. Enexis, for instance, spent €1.2 billion (US$1.3 billion) on grid expansion work in 2023, an 18% increase in spending year-on-year, but announced in March this year that companies could have to wait “five to ten years” for a new or upgraded grid connection.

“Global solar manufacturing companies are replacing the global oil and gas companies as engines of growth,” said MCPV CEO Marc Rechter. “Therefore, Europe must build its own strong solar manufacturing industry, and I am confident that all the necessary policy measures will be implemented with the required strength and urgency, allowing for European capital to flow to the EU’s solar manufacturing projects, where it is most critically needed.”

The need for greater solar manufacturing capacity in Europe has been a much-discussed topic in the industry this year, with the looming presence of cheap Chinese-made products making it challenging for European manufacturers to turn a profit. However, much of the pessimism surrounding the European manufacturing sector focused on the production of modules, and MCPV’s investment in cell manufacturing follows a number of encouraging developments in the European solar cell sector.

At this summer’s Intersolar Europe event, held in Germany, cell researcher Oxford PV unveiled a new perovskite module with Sunmaxx, which included a cell with a power conversion efficiency of 26.6%. Indeed, at that same conference, Jan Jacob Boom-Wichers, CEO of French company Holosolis, told PV Tech Premium that: “we have everything, really”, with regards to the potential to develop a robust European solar manufacturing sector, from cells to modules.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
cell manufacturing, cells, europe, finance, heterojunction, hjt, manufacturing, mcpv, netherlands

Read Next

A BayWa r.e. solar project.

New ‘value-added EPC’ discipline emerging to serve PV revamping and repowering boom

October 10, 2024
According to BayWa's Tomaso Charlemont, optimising the performance of solar PV projects will encourage the growth of 'value-added EPC' work.
solar panels against a sunset

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

October 10, 2024
DNV's report shows that 2024 is a landmark year, but the energy transition still faces financial and political headwinds.
Baywa r.e.'s Thomaso Charlemont.
Premium

Why a ‘huge wave’ of PV revamping and repowering is on its way in Europe

October 10, 2024
PV Talk: BayWa r.e.’s Tomaso Charlemont tells JP Casey why revamping and repowering PV power plants is emerging as a separate discipline within the PV industry and one poised for explosive growth.
Boviet Solar booth at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California

Boviet Solar to open 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant in early 2025

October 10, 2024
Vietnamese solar manufacturer Boviet Solar has started construction on its 2GW TOPCon module assembly plant in North Carolina, US, with the solar cell plant to follow suit.
Image: OX2.

EQT acquires Swedish developer OX2 with view to IPP transition

October 9, 2024
EQT said the acquisition will help OX2 to grow its market position and strengthen its market presence in the long term.
A solar project in the US.

Solar PV to account for 80% of the world’s renewable capacity additions this decade

October 9, 2024
Solar PV is set to account for 80% of the 5,500GW of new clean energy additions made by 2030, according to the IEA.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Ashtrom powers 400MW PV plant in Texas

News

Pilot Energy receives AU$11.5 million for 376MW solar PV project in Western Australia

News

New Zealand to fast-track large-scale solar PV projects via new Bill

News

Solar PV to account for 80% of the world’s renewable capacity additions this decade

News

Australia, US emphasise support for clean energy supply chains for solar PV

News

India adds 11.3GW module capacity, 2GW solar cell in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.