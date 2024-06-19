Oxford PV unveils record 26.6% perovskite tandem module

Oxford PV said the efficiency was certified by the photovoltaic calibration laboratory at the Fraunhofer ISE (Fraunhofer CalLab), which provides measurement services for solar cells and modules. The 60-cell double-glass module, with a designated area of just over 1.6 square metres, weighs under 25 kilograms and is “an ideal size for residential applications”, according to Oxford PV.

“Oxford PV’s record-setting module represents a significant advancement for solar power generation. Homeowners, along with commercial and utility customers, will all benefit from upwards of 20% more power with the same footprint,” said David Ward, CEO of Oxford PV.

The company produced the tandem solar cells at its manufacturing facility in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, and used both in-house and contract services for the module assembly.

Chris Case, CTO of Oxford PV, said: “we are taking the next steps to bring this high-efficiency solar technology into commercial use.”

The new module from Oxford PV and Sunmaxx at its unveiling today. Image: Will Norman for PV Tech

In Munich today, Stein said the panel was designed to send a message to the global solar industry: “We do not intend to leave the solar field to the US and China. This is a challenge to our competition.”

Oxford PV said the cells broke the record of 25% announced earlier this year. The glass-glass tandem PV module produced by Fraunhofer ISE boasted an efficiency rate of 25% – related to the designated illuminated area – and an output of 421W on an area of 1.68 square metres, which was the world’s most efficient silicon perovskite tandem solar module in industrial format, according to Fraunhofer ISE.