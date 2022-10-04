Subscribe
Meyer Burger aims to raise US$253 million to support manufacturing ramp-up

By Jules Scully
Romanian partners to build 450MW of solar PV

ARENA launches US$28 million programme to decarbonise Australian industrial sector

RWE buys Con Edison’s renewable energy subsidiaries, adds 3GW of operating US assets

Solaria Corporation to merge with Complete Solar

US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report

Researchers push four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem cells to 30% efficiency

EU countries agree to renewables revenue cap, SolarPower Europe ‘deeply concerned’

Ukraine’s solar trade body aims for 17GW of solar capacity by 2030, one million solar rooftops

Brookfield invests US$2 billion in US market with double acquisition of Scout Clean Energy, Standard Solar

Meyer Burger plans to reach 3GW of module manufacturing capacity by the end of 2024. Image: Meyer Burger.

Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger is looking to raise funds to accelerate its expansion as it enters the utility-scale segment.

The Switzerland-headquartered company is planning an ordinary capital increase through a rights offering, targeting gross proceeds of up to CHF250 million (US$253 million).

With the proceeds from the capital increase, management aims to finance the expansion of PV cell and module production capacity in Germany and the US, with a goal to reach 3GW annual production capacity for each by year-end 2024.

As detailed by PV Tech Premium last month, Meyer Burger is planning to have 3GW of cell manufacturing capacity in Germany and 1.5GW of module production in both Germany and the US.

The company said its recent supply agreement with US independent power producer D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) reflects an opportunity for accelerated growth.

That deal will see Meyer Burger supply 3.75 – 5GW of modules between 2024 and 2029 for use in DESRI’s utility-scale solar projects.

“The relationship with DESRI allows Meyer Burger to accelerate its entry into the utility-scale segment and to fast-track the recognition of Meyer Burger modules to be used in large-scale utility installations,” the manufacturer said in a press release today.

The company is also aiming to benefit from policies supporting solar deployment such as the European Union’s REPowerEU programme and the US’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Management anticipates that Meyer Burger will be eligible to receive a tax credit under the IRA in connection with modules manufactured in the US. A portion of the tax credits received, if any, is expected to be passed on to customers in the form of price reductions, the company said.

First product deliveries from the firm’s US manufacturing plant, located in Goodyear, Arizona, are expected around mid-year 2024.

PV CellTech Extra

11 October 2022
PV CellTech Extra will be held as a series of live webinars and on-demand sessions on 11-13 October 2022. We'll be taking a slightly further forward-looking view at the technologies and roadmaps for new cell architectures set to dominate mass production during 2023-2025 with special emphasis on the potential timelines for technologies beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
cell manufacturing, germany, heterojunction, hjt, Inflation Reduction Act, meyer burger, module manufacturing, us solar

