Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Meyer Burger shares more product details as heterojunction series is unveiled

By Edith Hancock
Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Latest

How proposed Texas law changes are threatening to ‘undermine the economics of solar projects’

Features

Meyer Burger shares more product details as heterojunction series is unveiled

News

Intersolar Europe postponed until October 2021

News

Tesla solar growth continues but ‘significant mistakes’ in roof assessments holding back Solar Roof progress

News

US ROUND-UP: Leeward adds 580MW capacity in Indiana to portfolio, Ørsted lands PPA for 200MW Texas project, Navisun launches pollination programme

News

The technologies behind Canadian Solar’s 600W+ module range

Features, Guest Blog

Victoria lawmakers launch solar aggregation pilot

News

Germany’s planned solar auctions expansion ‘not sufficient’, trade bodies say

News

TE Connectivity’s ‘SOLARLOK SLK 2.0’ DC plug and splice connectors reduce PV power plant installation times

Product Reviews

ACWA Power secures US$114 million for 200MW Egypt solar plant

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Meyer Burger

Switzerland-headquartered PV module manufacturer Meyer Burger has formally unveiled its range of heterojunction (HJ) solar modules for mass production.

Meyer Burger, which had previously produced heterojunction manufacturing equipment for other solar module brands, unveiled its new product line through a presentation on its website, Youtube and Facebook today (27 April), with three variants in the range.

In addition, new production facilities will be opened in Bitterfeld-Wolfen and Freiberg, Germany, in late May to begin mass production. The equipment provider-turned-module manufacturer said in January that it wants to scale up its production capacity to 1.4GW by 2023, having been awarded €22.5 million in regional German government grants to support the establishment of a heterojunction (HJ) PV cell production plant in the country. It later announced in March it had accelerated plans to target the US market with its HJ modules.

The modules, which will be available in Europe and the US, come in White, Black, and Glass variants and bring “decisive differences compared to conventional products”, according to Moritz Borgmann, Meyer Burger’s managing director.

The solar modules, which use heterojunction/SmartWire technology from the manufacturer’s factories in Germany, are designed for use in the residential and small commercial market.

The manufacturer has also claimed performance guarantees of more than 92% for its Meyer Burger White and Black backsheet modules after 25 years, and more than 93% after 30 years for the bifacial Glass modules.

“The next-generation solar cells, which we interconnect with our proprietary SmartWire interconnection technology, enable our customers to achieve up to 20 percent higher energy yield on the same roof area,” he said.

The company said in a statement that the products, which come in a conventional 60-cell through to 120-half-cut-cell formats, carry a module conversion efficiency of 21.8% and can yield up to 400Wp “without having to make the modules ever larger, as our competitors do,” Borgman said. Each module variant ways less than 20 kilograms, a critical factor for rooftop solar installations.

Product distribution is to be conducted through partnerships with the likes of BayWa r.e., IBC Solar, KdiSolar, Krannich Solar, Memodo, Solarmarkt, Solen Energy Europe and Sonepar Germany. Installers can order now, with Meyer Burger expecting to start shipments of its HJ modules from July. The company has also hired ex-SolarWorld and Q CELLS employee Sven Stoffers as its new head of sales, who is set to join the company next month.

The announcement comes after the launch of the European Solar Initiative this year, which aims to scale up the continent’s PV manufacturing industry and capture a new “boom in demand” for solar technology. A report from Capgemini Group published last year estimates that 19GW of capacity for next-generation modules could be achieved across the EU by the end of the decade, with markets such as Eastern Europe, Italy, France, Spain and Germany showing promise for potential sites.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bifacial solar, eu, heterojunction, heterojunction solar cell, manufacturing capacity, meyer burger, next generation panels

Read Next

NexWafe hires ex-Meyer Burger CTO to drive wafer pilot production forward

April 23, 2021
Nexwafe, the solar wafer manufacturer spin-off from Fraunhofer ISE, has recruited ex-Meyer Burger chief technology officer (CTO) Dr. Dirk Habermann into the same role at the company.
PV Tech Premium

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

April 20, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar is planning to launch its first N-type heterojunction (HJ) PV modules in the second half of 2021, PV Tech can reveal.

Meyer Burger starting heterojunction solar module shipments in July

April 14, 2021
Meyer Burger is on track to start shipments of its first heterojunction (HJ) solar modules made in Germany to distributors in July.

Trina Solar’s module shipments soar to 15,915MW in 2020

April 1, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Trina Solar has reported total module shipments in 2020 of 15,915MW, an increase of over 81% compared to the 8,756MW shipments recorded in 2019.

DOE launches bid to slash utility-scale solar power prices by 60%

March 26, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked US$128 million to invest in research and development in a bid to bring the cost of utility-scale solar power down by 60% in 10 years.

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

March 15, 2021
Among the three n-type options (n-PERT/TOPCon, IBC, HJT), there is a growing belief that the smart money will be on heterojunction.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Upcoming Events

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021