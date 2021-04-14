Meyer Burger starting heterojunction solar module shipments in July

The first announced distributor is Swiss-based Solarmarkt, said to be the largest distributor of solar products in Switzerland. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger is on track to start shipments of its first heterojunction (HJ) solar modules made in Germany to distributors in July.

The PV module manufacturer is also planning to officially launch its first module series on April 27 and make further announcements about its distribution partners in Europe and the US.

The first announced distributor is Swiss-based Solarmarkt, said to be the largest distributor of solar products in Switzerland, enabling larger pan-European distributors access to the initial planned annual production run of 400MW.

Meyer Burger has plans to expand production to around 1.4GW in 2023.