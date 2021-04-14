Solar Media
News

Meyer Burger starting heterojunction solar module shipments in July

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Modules
Europe

Meyer Burger starting heterojunction solar module shipments in July

Calls for simplified permitting to support growth of floating solar segment

BB Energy targets Africa solar, storage markets with Solarcentury Africa deal

Here comes the Sun King

Value from co-located solar-storage likely to shift from grid services to energy arbitrage

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer PermaCity to reach pipeline of more than 2GW

Energy flexibility, whole systems approaches critical to reaching 2030 renewables targets

European solar forecasting nonprofit wins Google.org funding

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

Global Energy Services breaks ground on 131MWp of Spanish solar

The first announced distributor is Swiss-based Solarmarkt, said to be the largest distributor of solar products in Switzerland. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger is on track to start shipments of its first heterojunction (HJ) solar modules made in Germany to distributors in July.

The PV module manufacturer is also planning to officially launch its first module series on April 27 and make further announcements about its distribution partners in Europe and the US.

The first announced distributor is Swiss-based Solarmarkt, said to be the largest distributor of solar products in Switzerland, enabling larger pan-European distributors access to the initial planned annual production run of 400MW.

Meyer Burger has plans to expand production to around 1.4GW in 2023.

germany, heterojunction, meyer burger, pv modules, switzerland, usa

