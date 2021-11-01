Solar Media
News

Midsummer awarded US$44m to support Italy thin film factory plans

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Thin-Film
Europe

RES targets global growth strategy after completing sale of France arm

NSW seeks renewables, energy storage interest for latest Renewable Energy Zone

COP26: Corporates urged to embrace renewables as expertise cited as barrier to adoption

GEV announces 2.8GW green hydrogen facility on Australian islands

COP26: India and UK to launch 140 country renewable grid project

Poland to support hybrid projects in upcoming round of solar auctions

ITC extension, domestic manufacturing support included in US Democrats’ Build Back Better framework

China submits ‘disappointing’ NDC to the UN that commits to 1.2TW of renewables by 2030

South Africa awards 1GW of solar projects to 13 IPPs in latest auction

Midsummer’s factor will product thin film solar roofs that will be supplied to the southern European market. Image: Midsummer

Swedish thin film solar cell manufacturer Midsummer will receive roughly €38 million (US$44 million) worth of financial incentives to build a 50MW factory in Bari, Italy.

Confirmed by Italian authorities last week (30 October), the incentives come in the form of grants and soft loans, which make up 35% and 23% of the total project investment of €66 million (US$76.5 million), respectively. The ‘soft loans’ are provided by the investment arm of the Italian state, Invitalia.

Midsummer had already purchased the plant in Bari in southern Italy and can now begin filling it with equipment and recruiting staff.

It is expected to begin production of its thin film solar roofs in the summer of next year and represents the first Swedish project to be included in Italy’s €190 billion (US$220 billion), EU-backed recovery plan.

“We are very happy to receive these very advantageous grants,” said Sven Lindström, CEO of Midsummer. “We will tenfold our maximum production capacity and the finished factory will make Midsummer the largest producer of thinfilm solar cells in Europe.”

The factory will be wholly owned by subsidiary Midsummer Italia and will produce the company’s thin film solar roof product – primarily for the southern European market – that has experienced surging demand in the Nordic countries of over 500% in Q3 this year, the company said.

European solar manufacturing has been a subject of much discussion of late, particularly against a backdrop of supply chain and logistics issues disrupting the global supply of PV products. Financing has been cited as a key barrier to a ramp up of domestic solar manufacturing in Europe with upstream facilities often regarded by financiers as riskier investments than downstream projects.

PV Tech Premium explored the drivers behind a return of solar manufacturing to Europe here.

italy, midsummer, rooftop solar, thin film

