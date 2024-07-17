Mission Solar eyes utility and C&I return with new PV module launches

US-based PV manufacturer Mission Solar Energy has unveiled three new modules aimed at commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects.
The new larger format products include two PERC bifacial modules, one with a transparent backsheet and the other a dual-glass offering, and a 580-590W TOPCon dual-glass module.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Mission Solar said the launches marked a return to the C&I and utility-scale segments for the company, which has latterly been focused on the residential market.
“Mission Solar Energy is excited to re-enter the C&I/utility segment,” said Sam Martens, president of Mission Solar Energy. “We have a history in this space, having launched our company by supplying to utility-scale projects in 2014. Our experience and proven track record make us well-positioned to meet the growing demands of this industry segment.”
Mission Solar said the three modules were compliant with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and anti-dumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) duties in force in the US.
It also highlighted that its parent company, the Korea-based OCI Holdings, also owns a major UFLPA-compliant polysilicon producer, giving its procurement chain further visibility and upstream leverage.
“With more than ten years of solar manufacturing experience, we have a very loyal customer base that trusts the quality and reliability of Mission Solar products,” said Martens. “These new products are a direct response to customers who have been asking us to serve this industry segment.”