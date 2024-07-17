Mission Solar eyes utility and C&I return with new PV module launches

Mission Solar said the launches marked a return to the C&I and utility-scale segments for the company, which has latterly been focused on the residential market.

“Mission Solar Energy is excited to re-enter the C&I/utility segment,” said Sam Martens, president of Mission Solar Energy. “We have a history in this space, having launched our company by supplying to utility-scale projects in 2014. Our experience and proven track record make us well-positioned to meet the growing demands of this industry segment.”

Mission Solar said the three modules were compliant with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and anti-dumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) duties in force in the US.

It also highlighted that its parent company, the Korea-based OCI Holdings, also owns a major UFLPA-compliant polysilicon producer, giving its procurement chain further visibility and upstream leverage.

“With more than ten years of solar manufacturing experience, we have a very loyal customer base that trusts the quality and reliability of Mission Solar products,” said Martens. “These new products are a direct response to customers who have been asking us to serve this industry segment.”