Mission Solar eyes utility and C&I return with new PV module launches

By Ben Willis
Mission Solar eyes utility and C&I return with new PV module launches

Tax credit transferability market ‘blows doors open’ in the US

Saudi Arabia signs deals for 30GW domestic solar PV manufacturing

Brand and end markets are king. Who will dominate the market in the next PV industry reshuffle?

Vietnam to buy power from residential and commercial rooftop solar

JinkoSolar to build 10GW n-type cell and module factory in Saudi Arabia

Aurora Solar acquires Lyra to streamline solar permitting and automation

Avangrid begins producing power from 321MWdc solar PV plant in Texas

On a firm footing

Global solar tracker installations to reach 752GW between 2024 and 2030

Mission Solar is targeting the utility and C&I segments with three new US-made modules. Image: Mission Solar

US-based PV manufacturer Mission Solar Energy has unveiled three new modules aimed at commercial and industrial (C&I) and utility-scale projects.

The new larger format products include two PERC bifacial modules, one with a transparent backsheet and the other a dual-glass offering, and a 580-590W TOPCon dual-glass module.

Mission Solar said the launches marked a return to the C&I and utility-scale segments for the company, which has latterly been focused on the residential market.

“Mission Solar Energy is excited to re-enter the C&I/utility segment,” said Sam Martens, president of Mission Solar Energy. “We have a history in this space, having launched our company by supplying to utility-scale projects in 2014. Our experience and proven track record make us well-positioned to meet the growing demands of this industry segment.”

Mission Solar said the three modules were compliant with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and anti-dumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) duties in force in the US.

It also highlighted that its parent company, the Korea-based OCI Holdings, also owns a major UFLPA-compliant polysilicon producer, giving its procurement chain further visibility and upstream leverage.

“With more than ten years of solar manufacturing experience, we have a very loyal customer base that trusts the quality and reliability of Mission Solar products,” said Martens. “These new products are a direct response to customers who have been asking us to serve this industry segment.”

