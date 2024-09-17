Subscribe To Premium
Monarch and Invenergy invest US$170 million in phase two of Samson Solar Energy Center

By JP Casey
EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

Adani Green Energy inks 5GW PPA for Khavda PV project

RE+ 2024: Solar soundbites from the biggest week in US renewables

Monarch and Invenergy invest US$170 million in phase two of Samson Solar Energy Center

Scaling the solar supply chain to 50GW annually: challenges and opportunities for US manufacturing

Encavis, Innovar Solar to develop 500MW solar PV in Germany

Stanwell, Genex ink 15-year PPA for 775MW solar PV project in Queensland, Australia

Eurowind Energy to purchase 55MW solar portfolio in Portugal

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

The Samson Solar Energy Center.
The Samson Solar Energy Center represents nearly US$2 billion in capital investment. Image: Invenergy.

Investor Monarch Private Capital and renewable power developer Invenergy have closed US$170 million in tax equity financing for the second phase of its Samson Solar Energy Center in Lamar County, Texas.

Invenergy expects to commission a 200MW solar facility at the project before the end of this year, which will be the second phase of development at the centre. When all five phases of development are complete, the centre will have a total power generation capacity of 1.3GW, making it the largest solar project under development in the US, and this week’s news follows the commissioning of a 250MW tranche of the project in May 2022.

“The tax equity financing of Samson II marks another significant milestone for our flagship project,” said Brian Bortman, senior vice president of finance and capital markets at Invenergy. “This innovative transaction is a testament to Invenergy’s strong financial partnerships and our unmatched capabilities to accelerate clean, reliable energy at scale.”

The entire centre represents nearly US$2 billion in capital investment, and Marathon Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the latest phase of the investment. The news is the latest significant investment in the global solar sector, following a US$3 billion commitment made by investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners earlier this year.

These announcements reflect growing investment into the clean energy space and declining interest in new fossil fuel projects. Figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) show that the world invested a record US$1.7 trillion into renewable power in 2023, compared to just over US$1 trillion in fossil fuels, the eighth consecutive year that renewable energy investment has outpaced that of conventional fuels.

Perhaps most notably for the solar sector, 2023 was the first year that global investments in new solar projects was greater than investment in new oil production facilities, with the world investing US$382 billion, compared to US$371 billion.

However, the volume of capital now flowing into the solar sector has presented new challenges pertaining to risk management. Earlier this year, John Kaminsky, CEO of kWh Analytics, told PV Tech Premium that “there are different kinds of risks than probably we were wresting with 17 years ago,” as investors need to consider a wide range of factors before committing significant sums of capital to projects.

EDF Renewables, the Korea Western Power Company (KOWEPO) and Masdar will develop the Al Ajban solar project.

EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

September 17, 2024
EDF Renewables, the Korea Western Power Company (KOWEPO) and Masdar have reached financial close for the 1.5GW Al Ajban solar project.
RE-2024-logo-event-in-Anaheim-California

RE+ 2024: Solar soundbites from the biggest week in US renewables

September 17, 2024
Some key takeaways from the solar industry at this year's RE+ event held in Anaheim, California, including the upcoming election and IRA.
Worker in a solar wafer facility from NexWafe

Scaling the solar supply chain to 50GW annually: challenges and opportunities for US manufacturing

September 17, 2024
Davor Sutija looks at how the US solar industry can build on the momentum from the Inflation Reduction Act to boost further opportunities in manufacturing.
SunPower solar panels in Marin County in the US. Credit: SunPower

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower’s Chapter 11 proceedings

September 16, 2024
The winning bid from SunPower assets are the Blue Raven Solar business, New Homes business and non-installing Dealer network.
Shipping containers on a boat.

US finalises Section 301 tariffs, proposes 50% duty on wafers and polysilicon

September 16, 2024
Section 301 tariffs to be implemented in 2024 will take effect on 27 September, such is the case for solar cells.
image-13

Heliene, Solarcycle ink US recycled solar glass supply deal

September 16, 2024
Solarcycle will supply Heliene with 4GW of glass over the next five years, marking a significant partnership between to US manufacturers.

