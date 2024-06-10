Subscribe To Premium
Mondragon Assembly to develop 150MW agriPV module turnkey line in Greece

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Mondragon Assembly to develop 150MW agriPV module turnkey line in Greece

Buyer beware: Examining failures in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

Global Solar Council unveils new strategic vision, focusing on advocacy, networking and standards

USITC continues Southeast Asia AD/CVD investigation

Solatio to develop 4GW solar PV project in Brazil

Community solar boosts access to solar PV adoption

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

CEC: Australia’s 82% by 2030 renewable energy target a doubt despite recovery

The semi-transparent agriPV module line is expected to be operational by the end of the year with an annual nameplate capacity of 150MW. Image: Mondragon Assembly.

Solar equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has secured a contract with Greek PV module manufacturer Brite Solar for the development of a 150MW semi-transparent agrivoltaics (agriPV) module line in Greece.

Once operational, the agriPV module line will have an annual nameplate capacity of 150MW, with plans to double its size to 300MW in the future. It is expected to reach full operational activity by the end of the year, with some equipment to become operational sooner.

According to the Spanish equipment provider, the module manufacturing line is the first dedicated to agriPV applications in Europe and is tailored for the production of semi-transparent PV modules using silicon solar cells. Mondragon Assembly said the agriPV module manufacturing line combines the panel assembly process with the coating of the glass panel to achieve higher Photosynthetic Active Radiation (PAR).

“It is a very interesting project, both in terms of development and applicability of the module. We are honoured to be the first to develop a manufacturing line for agrivoltaics panels in Europe (Greece) combining our tools with Brite Solar’s coating materials. We believe that this future application will allow us to make a real difference in the solar sector and to take another step towards a more sustainable world,” said Izaro Aretxaga, area sales manager of the solar business at Mondragon Assembly.

Due to Brite Solar’s area of expertise in nanomaterials, and the development of solar glass products with variable transparencies for applications in agriculture, the nanomaterials and their deposition method used for the module line use Brite Solar’s patented technology.

One of the key elements of the module line to be delivered to Brite Solar is the flexibility to manufacture different module designs with the minimum change. Due to its main application for agriPV, the line will be able to produce a wide variety of transparency for the modules, ranging from opaque to 80% transparent.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the second edition of Large Scale Solar Southern Europe in Athens, Greece during 2-3 July 2024. The event will focus on an ever-growing market such as Southern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build-out of solar PV projects in Greece, Turkey and Croatia. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

