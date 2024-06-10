Mondragon Assembly to develop 150MW agriPV module turnkey line in Greece

According to the Spanish equipment provider, the module manufacturing line is the first dedicated to agriPV applications in Europe and is tailored for the production of semi-transparent PV modules using silicon solar cells. Mondragon Assembly said the agriPV module manufacturing line combines the panel assembly process with the coating of the glass panel to achieve higher Photosynthetic Active Radiation (PAR).

“It is a very interesting project, both in terms of development and applicability of the module. We are honoured to be the first to develop a manufacturing line for agrivoltaics panels in Europe (Greece) combining our tools with Brite Solar’s coating materials. We believe that this future application will allow us to make a real difference in the solar sector and to take another step towards a more sustainable world,” said Izaro Aretxaga, area sales manager of the solar business at Mondragon Assembly.

Due to Brite Solar’s area of expertise in nanomaterials, and the development of solar glass products with variable transparencies for applications in agriculture, the nanomaterials and their deposition method used for the module line use Brite Solar’s patented technology.

One of the key elements of the module line to be delivered to Brite Solar is the flexibility to manufacture different module designs with the minimum change. Due to its main application for agriPV, the line will be able to produce a wide variety of transparency for the modules, ranging from opaque to 80% transparent.

