PPC adds 88MW Bulgarian solar PV plant to portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

The project is being constructed by Chint Green Energy and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.
The project is being constructed by Chint Green Energy and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026. Image: PPC Renewables.

Greek renewables developer PPC has acquired an 88MW solar PV plant in the village of Vedrare, in the Karlovo region in central Bulgaria. 

The project is being constructed by Chinese firm Chint Group’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) subsidiary – Chint Green Energy – and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026. According to the firm, the plant is ideally located near Plovdiv, Bulgaria, with high irradiation and well-established infrastructure.     

The project is expected to generate 140GWh of energy annually and will utilise 18,500 bifacial solar panels supplied by module manufacturer Astronergy, a subsidiary of Chint Group. It will incorporate 264 string inverters and 12 low-to-medium voltage power substations. The PV system will feature single-axis trackers with active orientation and integrated backtracking algorithms to enhance overall efficiency. 

PPC Group’s deputy CEO, chief of energy management, Konstantinos Mavros, stated that the company is steadily advancing its portfolio expansion across Southeastern Europe, in line with its strategic plan for 2025-2027. He noted that, following the launch of a 165MW solar park in the Stara Zagora region, the Group is further reinforcing its presence in Bulgaria through this 88MW project. 

PPC Group broke ground on a 165MW solar park in Stara Zagora, central Bulgaria, in April 2025. The project includes an energy storage station with a power output of 25MW and an energy storage capacity of 55MWh being built near the solar park. 

The firm expanded its footprint in Southeast Europe by acquiring all of Enel Group’s Romanian assets in 2023. The €1.3 billion (US$1.38 billion) deal marked a major step in its international growth and included a 3.1GW solar PV pipeline and 2.3GW of wind projects, bringing the total enterprise value to around €1.9 billion. Since then, PPC has entered into several partnerships to further its clean energy ambitions. 

In April 2024, Greek renewables developer Mytilineos and PPC Group signed a €2 billion (US$2.1 billion) deal to develop and construct 2GW of solar PV assets across Southeastern Europe. The 90 projects – spread across Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia – will be owned by Mytilineos during development and transferred to PPC Group upon completion. 

Prior to this, the firm collaborated with German energy company RWE to build a 450MWp solar project in Greece. The project would be built through a joint venture company, Meton Energy SA and was said to begin operations in 2025. 

PPC Group currently owns renewable energy projects across Greece, Romania, Italy, and Bulgaria with a total capacity of 6.2GW. The company plans to nearly double this capacity to 11.8GW by 2027 as part of its investment strategy.

bulgaria, chint group, europe, LSSSE, ppc, ppc renewables, pv power plants, solar pv

