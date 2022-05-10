Mondragon Assembly, Solarge partner on new lightweight module manufacturing line

The production line manufacturing Solarge’s lightweight solar modules is expected to ramp up later this year. Image: Mondragon Assembly.

Solar PV equipment supplier Mondragon Assembly is to deliver an automated manufacturing line to Dutch supplier Solarge.

The line has been designed ad-hoc and manufactured especially for Solarge’s range of lightweight modules and is to be installed at Solarge’s plant in Weert, the Netherlands, in Q3 this year.

Production at the 100MW line is expected to start before the end of this year.

Solarge’s module range claims to be 100% recyclable and is made without PFAS materials that would otherwise make them repellant to water, grease and dirt. Instead Solarge uses fibre-reinforced polymers which, the company claims, saves up to 75% less carbon during the manufacturing process and produces modules that weigh up to 75% less than conventional panels.

Solarge intends to ramp up production of the manufacturing line to 380MWp by 2024.