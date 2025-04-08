Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

South Africa targets up to 5GW renewable energy additions per year

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Manufacturing, Policy
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

Features, Interviews

Fraunhofer ISE develops lightweight agriPV modules to mount on crops

News

Maryland passes act standardising ‘onerous’ solar zoning laws

News

Ember: Global solar generation exceeds 2,000TWh in 2024

News

South Africa targets up to 5GW renewable energy additions per year

News

Nordic Solar secures funds for second 80MW Lithuania PV project

News

CBP denies Maxeon’s protests against detention of modules, Maxeon to ‘establish alternative’ supply chains

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Green Gold Energy submits 108MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The plan also aims to localise a domestic supply chain of renewable energy manufacturing. Image: Den Harrson via Unsplash.

South Africa’s government has approved the South African Renewable Energy Master Plan (SAREM) to accelerate renewables deployment.

The plan aims to add at least 3GW of renewable energy per year and up to 5GW by 2030. SAREM outlines a framework to facilitate the inclusive industrialisation of the country’s renewable energy and energy battery storage value chain.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

South Africa hopes to increase its renewables additions in the coming years, and SAREM will also support the establishment of industrial hubs and Special Economic Zones focused on renewable energy manufacturing and services.

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy said in a statement that localising the production and supply of renewable energy and battery storage technologies would improve the resilience and sustainability of energy supply.

“The South African Renewable Energy Master Plan is not just a blueprint for green industrialisation; it is a pathway to a more sustainable and equitable future for all South Africans. We have a unique opportunity to lead in the global renewable energy and battery storage landscape, creating jobs and fostering economic growth while protecting our environment,” said Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s minister of electricity and energy.

Moreover, the plan is intended to be adapted and updated “to accommodate emerging technologies and sectoral priorities”, although with an immediate focus on its implementation.

Trade association South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) welcomed the adoption of the SAREM, for which SAPVIA was a founding member of the steering committee.

“As members of the committee we could represent the solar PV industry in the plan’s development and the news that the plan has now been adopted is truly worth celebrating,” said SAPVIA CEO, Dr Rethabile Melamu.

Solar PV contributed nearly half of the 3GW target last year, with 1.2GW of PV additions in 2024, according to data from trade body AFSIA Solar. This was the most capacity additions from any other country in Africa, followed by Egypt with 707MW of new additions in 2024.

A recent report – dubbed Large-scale Renewable Energy – from not-for-profit South African company GreenCape forecast 6GW of solar PV by 2030 in the country.

deployment target, sapvia, sarem, solar manufacturing, south africa, south africa photovoltaic industry association

Read Next

Render of MCPV manufacturing plant in the Netherlands

Spain allocates more than €210 million to solar PV manufacturing

March 31, 2025
The Spanish Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) has awarded funding to seven solar PV manufacturing projects with more than €210 million.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

European Commission launches PV innovation partnership with up to €480 million investment

March 21, 2025
The European Commission, along with the private partners, target to invest up to €240 million (US$260 million) each until 2030.
Axpo's rooftop solar project in France, the country's largest at the time of its commissioning.

France decreases 2035 solar PV target to 90GW

March 18, 2025
France has revised down its solar PV target by 2035 from 100GW to 90GW in its latest Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE3).
photowatt

EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

January 30, 2025
French energy giant EDF Renewables has closed its solar manufacturing subsidiary Photowatt, located in eastern France.
JUWI's Prieska project in South Africa.

JUWI to invest in 340MW of new solar capacity in South Africa

January 29, 2025
JUWI Renewable Energies has announced plans to build three new solar projects, with a combined capacity of 340MW, in South Africa.
South Africa continues to dominate Africa's PV market, which saw 2.5GW of new additions last year. Image: Scatec Solar

Africa’s PV capacity nears 20GW as energy storage ‘booms’

January 16, 2025
The Africa Solar Industry Association’s 2025 market outlook has recorded a 2.5GW increase in PV installations in 2024.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trump tariffs to have limited effect on US solar imports from Asia – report

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

US tariffs hit Chinese solar stocks hard, triggering multiple daily limit-downs

News

Construction on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone to begin in mid-2025

News

JinkoSolar supplying TOPCon modules for 10GW green hydrogen project in the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.