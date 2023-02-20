Mondragon Assembly, Voltec sign solar PV equipment supply agreement

The equipment supply will allow Voltec to reach a production capacity of 6,000 cells per hour. Image: Mondragon Assembly.

Solar equipment provider Mondragon Assembly has signed a supply agreement with PV module manufacturer Voltec to update its module assembly line in France.

The order will allow the French manufacturer to increase its annual production capacity by 150MW, with the equipment set to be delivered during Q2 2023 and entering mass production during summer.

Mondragon Assembly will supply two of its Tabber & Stringers – which weld solar cells to wire or ribbon in order to interconnect them electrically and create cell strings – and their corresponding lay-up system.

While the lay-up system incorporates an electroluminescence system for the detection of defective strings, the stringers are equipped with a multi-step infrared welding system for manufacturing strings using round wire.

The total production capacity of the complete system will be 6,000 cells per hour.

With this order, Voltec will continue to increase its capacity, after it partnered with the Institut Photovoltaïque d’Île-de-France to build a solar panel gigafactory in France which will focus on tandem perovskite-silicon modules.

