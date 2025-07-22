Australia’s NEM sees ‘record-breaking’ surge in renewables and energy storage assets

AEMO executive general manager system design Merryn York confirmed that the pipeline of new projects reaching full output in the NEM reached a record level in the 2024-25 financial year.

“The investment pipeline in the NEM continues to build, which is critical as decades-old generation approaches retirement. Pleasingly, 29 projects totalling 4.4GW of capacity reached full output this year, double last year’s total,” York said.

In the third quarter, spanning April to June, 10 projects reached full output. This includes 613MW of solar PV, two grid-forming battery energy storage systems (BESS) totalling 385MW, and a 100MW grid-following BESS.

These include the Wollar (280MW), Stubbo 2 (198MW), Wunghnu (75MW), Mannum 2 (30MW), and Kerang (30MW) solar PV power plants, as well as the Greenbank (200MW/400MWh), Koorangie (185MW/370MWh), and Latrobe Valley (100MW/200MWh) BESS sites.

Planning delays and complex grid connections

Despite the positives, integrating these assets into the NEM remains a complex and time-consuming process, which could damage future investment prospects in Australia.

According to the advocacy and engagement platform Clean Energy Investor Group’s (CEIG) latest 2025 Clean Energy Outlook, inconsistent planning requirements and delays were noted as major barriers to investment in renewables.

Additionally, projects being developed in Queensland could be stalled due to a new “strict” planning rule enshrined into law last week. This makes social licence requirements for solar PV power plants consistent with development assessment rules across Queensland.

At the end of June, 260 projects, totalling 53GW, were in the connections process within the NEM, marking a 39% increase in capacity compared to the same time last year. Of this, 7GW has already been built and commissioned for full output.

18 projects, totalling 6.5GW, have seen their applications approved in the third quarter. This includes 10 battery storage systems, totalling 2.4GW, one hydropower plant (2.4GW), four solar-plus-storage sites (1.7GW), two solar PV power plants (322MW), and one gas project (66MW).

AEMO confirmed that applications were approved in 9.4 months on average.

