Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Neoen, SaskPower sign PPA for 157MW Mino Giizis solar project in Canada

By JP Casey
January 15, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Enphase starts shipping GaN commercial microinverter

News

Neoen, SaskPower sign PPA for 157MW Mino Giizis solar project in Canada

News

EBRD backs 300MW of Masdar solar and energy storage in Uzbekistan

News

Origis Energy completes second phase of 300MW solar PV portfolio in Florida

News

Solar dominated renewables workforce in 2024 – IRENA

News

Lightsource bp, Toyota sign virtual PPA for 231MW Jones City 2 solar PV farm

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

DNV: MENA to add 860GW new solar PV by 2040

News

Eging PV’s struggles reflect profitability challenges for Chinese solar producers

Features, Editors' Blog

Chinese solar imports and batteries drive 2.4GW of new solar deployment in Africa in 2025

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A signing ceremony including Neoen and SaskPower.
Half of the project is owned through an equity partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance (APA) Image: Neoen.

French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell electricity generated at its 157MW Mino Giizis solar PV project in Canada to the Saskatchewan Power Corporation (SaskPower).

The deal will see the utility acquire 100% of the electricity generated at the project, which will be the province’s largest solar project by capacity, and at which Neoen expects to begin commercial operations in 2028. Neoen is the project developer, and half of the facility is owned through an equity partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance (APA), a partnership of four First Nations, all of whom were involved in the 1874 Treaty 4 agreement, which covers compensation for the trading of the First Nations’ lands.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

These First Nations are the Zagime Anishinabek Nation, Kinistin Saulteaux First Nation, Cote First Nation, and The Key First Nation, with political participation from the Yorkton Tribal Council, and the name of the project—Mino Giizis—is taken from a phrase meaning “good sun” in the Ojibwe language.

Neoen highlighted collaboration with First Nations as a key part of the project’s development, as the developer expects to hire up to 350 local construction workers to complete work on the project, and the facility initially received a tender from a joint agreement between SaskPower and the First Nations Power Authority (FNPA); FNPA president and CEO Guy Lonechild noted that Neoen was the authority’s “preferred proponent” to develop a solar project in the province.

“Zagime Anishinabek is pursuing the will of our people through this project,” said Lynn Acoose, chief of the Zagime Anishinabek Nation. “Developing renewable energy through projects such as Mino Giizis Solar will benefit future generations and the land we live in.”

The news follows the advancement of work at a number of Neoen projects around the world, including the 100MW Hultsfred project in Sweden and the 440MW Culcairn project in Australia.

Canada-headquartered investment manager Brookfield acquired a majority stake in Neoen, in a deal that was completed in December 2024. A share purchase agreement signed in June of that year saw Brookfield take a 53.12% majority stake in Neoen at €39.85 (US$42.6) per share, from investors that included Impala and Fonds Stratégique de Participations.

The deal gave the IPP a €6.1 billion valuation. One of the conditions of the Brookfield acquisition was that Neoen divest its assets in Victoria, Australia, which it sold for AU$950 million (US$610 million at that time) in August 2025 to HMC Capital. The divestment was required to comply with a request from the  Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

americas, canada, first nations, neoen, power purchase agreement, ppa, saskatchewan, saskpower

Read Next

A Lightsource bp solar project.

Lightsource bp, Toyota sign virtual PPA for 231MW Jones City 2 solar PV farm

January 14, 2026
Lightsource bp has signed a virtual PPA with Toyota Motor North America to sell electricity generated at its 231MW Jones City 2 solar farm.
An Aspen Power community solar project.

Aspen Power raises US$200 million for US solar pipeline

January 13, 2026
US distributed generation platform Aspen Power has raised US$200 million in capital to support 'growth initiatives' across the US.
Masdar signs solar power purchase agreement in Angola

Masdar inks 150MW solar PPA in Angola

January 12, 2026
UAE state-run renewables developer Masdar has signed a power purchase agreement for a 150MW solar PV project in Angola.
A Scatec project in Egypt.

Scatec inks PPA for 1.95GW solar/3.9GWh BESS in Egypt

January 12, 2026
Norwegian independent power producer Scatec has signed a power purchase agreement for 1.95GW of PV and 3.9GWh of BESS capacity in Egypt.
An ENGIE North America solar project.

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Project updates from ENGIE and Ampion, Reactivate and Pivot Energy

January 8, 2026
ENGIE and Ampion added new solar capacity, Reactivate plans to build on landfill sites and Pivot has completed the first phase of a portfolio.
Residential solar panels from SunPower

SunPower, REC Group sign development agreement to build US residential solar panels

January 8, 2026
SunPower and the REC Group have unveiled a new 470W solar panel, dubbed 'Monolith', which is designed for use in the US residential sector.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar dominated renewables workforce in 2024 – IRENA

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Synergy awarded greenlight for 2GW wind, solar and battery storage site in Western Australia

News

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

UNSW: Solar module encapsulant materials and quality of construction affect damp heat performance

News

Stellar PV unveils concept for 2GW Australian ingot and wafer facility

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain