News

Neoenergia secures US$221m loan from EIB for 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Americas

Latest

US residential solar prices increase as supply chain constraints bite

News

Maxwell, SunDrive claim HJT cell ‘breakthrough’ after recording 26.07% efficiency in mass production setting

News

Maxeon secures 400MW bifacial module supply deal to Origis Energy

News

Panic at the Discom: Andhra Pradesh high court ruling sets worrying precedent for Indian utilities

News

Q&A: JinkoSolar and TÜV NORD discuss TOPCon considerations, hurdles and heterojunction comparisons

Features, Interviews

SolarEdge plans public offering as it hints at possible M&A

News

Canadian Solar feels margin pressure as costs grow but sees light at the end of the tunnel

News

Q&A: Reactivate on the ‘tremendous opportunity’ for US community solar

Features, Interviews

Dominion Energy Virginia receives approval for 1GW PV, energy storage expansion

News
Neoenergia has signed a €200m loan to finance 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil. Image: EIB.

Brazilian energy utility company Neoenergia has signed a €200 million (US$221 million) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance 715.5MW of renewable projects in Brazil.

The EIB loan will allow Neoenergia to build a solar power plant in the northeast region of Otis as well as support a PV plant in the state of Paraíba with a power generation capacity of 149MW.

The remaining 566.5MW of power generation will be for various onshore wind farms across Chafariz, Paraíba (near the solar PV plant), Piauí and Bahia.

Mario Ruiz-Tagle, Neoenergia CEO, said: "We are going through a time when investment in the energy sector directly impacts a greener future. The financial sector has an essential role in mobilizing the capital needed to develop sustainable projects, as well as ensuring that the company's activities are responsible and in line with best practices within the ESG dimensions."

EIB recently launched its development branch, EIB Global and Ricardo Mourinho Félix, EIB vice-president responsible for Latin America, said this will strengthen its activities outside the EU.

"Today's announcement highlights EIB priorities in Brazil and Latin America, supporting a sustainable and inclusive economic growth by boosting productive investment," added Mourinho Félix.

This marks the fifth time the EIB has cooperated with Neoenergia over the past decade.

Last February, the EIB provided a €100 million loan to support the addition of 430MW of solar PV and wind projects in Spain and Portugal.

brazil, eib, european investment bank, loan, neoenergia, project finance

