Sunly secures loan to build 244MW solar PV park in Estonia

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Europe

Sunly delegation in front of the first solar panels added at Estonia's largest solar PV project
Construction of the PV project, pictured above, started in November 2024. Image: Sunly.

Estonian independent power producer (IPP) Sunly has secured a €62 million (US$68 million) loan to build and operate a 244MW solar PV plant in Estonia.

Construction of the Risti solar park started in November 2024 and the company expects the project to be operational by 2027. It will be located in Lääne County, south-west of the capital, Tallinn.

Once operational, the project will be the largest solar PV plant in the Baltics, according to the company. The project is part of a 1.3GW hybrid portfolio of renewable power projects, for which the IPP expects to add battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in the future.

The loan financing was secured with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and local commercial banks SEB and Luminor, with an even split between the EIB and the banks. This project marks the first fully merchant renewable energy financing operation in the Baltic market for the EIB.

“Selected technology is making it possible Sunly to add 1GWh of battery storage to the grid in the Baltics by the end of 2026. This setup enables flexible expansion, optimised revenues and greater energy stability for the market,” said Priit Lepasepp, CEO of Sunly.

“We are applying the same strategy across the Baltics and Poland. Hybrid parks not only enhance efficiency but also accelerate grid connection timelines, significantly shortening the development and construction cycle.”

Elsewhere, in the neighbouring country of Latvia, Sunly recently started construction on a 225MW solar PV portfolio which will also integrate BESS capacity.

The IPP currently has 334MW of renewable energy operational across the Baltics and Poland and a further 839MW portfolio of projects under construction. It targets to have 1GW of renewable energy operational and under construction by 2026.

This financing comes weeks after Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia completed the switch from Russia’s BRELL grid – comprising Belarus, Russia and, until then, the three Baltic nations – to the European Union grid via the LitPol Link between Lithuania and Poland.

At the end of 2024, Estonia had 1.2GW of installed solar PV, according to data from Estonian transmission system operator Elering.

Image: Gentari Renewables.

Gentari to begin work on 243MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

March 11, 2025
Malaysian clean energy solutions company Gentari Renewables is set to proceed with the development of the 243MWp Maryvale Solar and Energy Storage Project in New South Wales, Australia.
A Burgenland Energie project.

EIB supports 2GW Austrian renewable power portfolio as new government considers solar taxes

March 7, 2025
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed €250 million to support the development of Burgenland Energie’s 2GW solar and wind portfolio.
european energy

European Energy secures financing for 148MW solar project in Latvia

March 6, 2025
Danish renewables firm European Energy has secured €68 million (US$73.4 million) in financing for a 148MWp solar PV plant in Latvia.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE. Credit: DEWA

Dubai seeks up to 2GW solar PV with 1GW BESS in latest tender

February 26, 2025
The Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has launched an expression of interest (EOI) seeking up to 2GW of solar PV and 1GW of BESS.
Image: Acen Australia.

Construction begins on co-located BESS at 720MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

February 24, 2025
Construction has started on a 400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) that will be co-located with Acen Australia's 720MW New England solar PV power plant in New South Wales, Australia.
The US EIA forecasts 63GW of utility-scale capacity additions in 2025

EIA forecasts 32.5GW of US solar PV additions in 2025

February 24, 2025
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast 63GW of new utility-scale additions in 2025, led by solar PV.

