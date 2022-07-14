Subscribe
Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

By Liam Stoker
TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

Global LCOE of utility-scale solar fell 13% in 2021, IRENA says

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

Community solar firm Summit Ridge bags investment to expand geographic footprint

‘Pronounced slowdown’ in corporate solar funding as inflation bites

Inside Maxeon’s diversified home energy strategy

Spain slaps windfall tax on power companies

REC Solar wins EU grant to build 2GW HJT plant in France

Just 547 homes in Mississippi have installed solar. Image: Sunrun.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has voted to adopt an updated set of net metering and interconnection rules in a move that could “significantly” expand rooftop solar in the state.

The new rules voted in by the commission this week raise the participation cap for rooftop solar – essentially allowing more installations to qualify for the programme – while prioritising adoption for low-to-moderate income customers.

Those in low-to-moderate income households will receive additional compensation for any power that is generated, and households qualifying within that bracket are now deemed to be those that are up to 250% above the federal poverty line.

That rule will apply to nearly 500,000 homes and more than 1.2 million people in the state of Mississippi and Will Giese, Southeast regional director for trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association, said more states should follow Mississippi’s lead.

“These rules have the potential to significantly expand rooftop solar adoption and ensure it fits into the budget of families regardless of income level,” Giese said, noting that to date just 547 homes in Mississippi have installed solar, the fourth fewest in the nation.

“This market expansion will bring quality jobs, investment, and economic development to communities across the state, and hopefully open the door for additional policy action to build a more robust local solar and storage market,” he added.

