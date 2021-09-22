Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

New Mexico solar-storage project advances as utility continues coal-phase out plan

By Andy Colthorpe
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

New Mexico solar-storage project advances as utility continues coal-phase out plan

News

Generac launches new microinverter line

News

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

News

China appeals WTO decision on US Section 201 tariffs

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

Featured Articles, Features

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted completes 227MWac project, Candela Renewables gets approval for Ohio plant

News

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

News

Enpal raises €345m to fund the rollout of 15,000 solar projects

News

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
San Juan Generating Station is closing next year. Image: wikimedia user Steven Baltakatei Sandoval.

A project combining 300MWac of solar with a 150MWac/600MWh battery energy storage facility in New Mexico has advanced after DE Shaw agreed to acquire it.

DE Shaw Renewable Investments (DSRI) confirmed it had acquired the Arroyo Solar and Storage project, planned for New Mexico’s McKinley County, from previous developer Centaurus Renewable Energy, also closing debt financing for the facility.

The facility is to help Utility Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) replace the 562MW San Juan Generating Station coal plant, which PNM is retiring. The utility has signed two separate off take agreements for the facility’s solar and energy storage output.

The project is slated for commercial operation in the fall of 2022, with the initial phase set to come onstream in June of that year.

For more on this project, visit Energy-Storage.news.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
centaurus, de shaw, dsri, new mexico, pnm, us solar

Read Next

China appeals WTO decision on US Section 201 tariffs

September 22, 2021
China has appealed a recent World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that rejected the country’s challenges to the US' safeguard tariffs on certain crystalline silicon PV cells.

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted completes 227MWac project, Candela Renewables gets approval for Ohio plant

September 21, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US PV sector, including project developments from Ørsted, Candela Renewables and CEP Renewables.

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

September 21, 2021
New York’s governor has proposed an expansion of the NY-Sun distributed solar incentive programme and revealed plans for two transmission projects that will transport renewable energy to New York City to help the state reach 70% renewable electricity by 2030.

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

September 21, 2021
Private equity firm American Securities has secured a deal to acquire US solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider Swinerton Renewable Energy and its operations and maintenance (O&M) subsidiary SOLV from Swinerton Incorporated.

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

September 20, 2021
The US solar policy landscape is shifting at breakneck speed, with new incentives and trade tariffs promising to alter the shape of the industry for the coming decade. Luckily Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are here to decipher the changes in the September 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

Babcock & Wilcox to enter US solar market with acquisition of Fosler Construction

September 16, 2021
Energy engineering firm Babcock & Wilcox is to enter the US solar market through the acquisition of a majority stake in Illinois-based solar contractor Fosler Construction.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

News

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

Featured Articles, Features

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021