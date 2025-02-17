Subscribe To Premium
US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Meyer Burger extends loan facility as it continues sale process

Germany passes law to curb PV generation surpluses and negative pricing

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Legislative moves in Iowa and Missouri, New Mexico’s first project

A path to perovskite PV bankability

US EPA head wants to recall US$20 billion in clean tech grants

IEA: Solar PV made up 7% of electricity generation in 2024

Tesla and Zelestra sign PPA for 57MW of Spanish solar power

Meridian Energy lands consent for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

Nozomi appoints Shizen to manage 312MW Japanese solar portfolio

A community solar project in Massachusetts.
Both Iowa and Missouri have moved forward with legislation to set community solar programmes. Image: Rachel Gentile and the US Department of Energy, via Flickr.

A round-up of community solar news with new legislations progressing in the US states of Missouri and Iowa, while developers started construction at the first community solar project in New Mexico.

Iowa moves forward with a new community solar programme

The Midwestern US state of Iowa has passed House Bill 81 (HSB 81), which seeks to establish a new community solar programme.

Passed in the House Commerce Committee with a unanimous vote (23-0) last week (12 February), it will now go into the full House for a vote. It will soon be accompanied by a Senate bill to establish a new energy programme in the state, according to trade association the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA).

Iowa House representative Hans Wilz said: “By implementing this solution, we aim to generate cost savings for Iowans. Additionally, its smaller scale makes it well-suited for brownfield spaces, underutilised areas that currently have no other viable uses, maximising efficiency and sustainability.”

The bill does not mention how much community solar capacity the programme will be seeking.

Among the provisions in the bill is the requirement to utilities to “efficiently connect” community solar plants to the grid and not discriminate against these types of projects. Community solar projects built in Iowa will be capped at maximum 5MWac.

Moreover, in the bill the creation of a community solar programme is established to “encourage and enhance the generation of solar energy” in Iowa.

Most of the installed solar PV in Iowa came from utility-scale solar, which saw its peak PV additions in 2022 with more than 200MW across all segments. Overall, the state had just over 700MW of installed PV at the end of 2024, according to US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Missouri introduces legislation for three-year community solar programme

Neighbouring state Missouri has seen the introduction of a legislation – both in the House and Senate – to establish a three-year community solar pilot programme.

House Bill 662 (HB 662) and its companion bill in the Senate (SB 386) aim to provide access to affordable energy in the state and help boost the community solar sector. The House Bill has a proposed effective date set for the end of August 2025.

The programme would be run between the years 2026 and 2028. Community solar projects built in Missouri would require 10% of the capacity to be for low-income households, while 20% for residential customers.

Community solar’s project size will have to be greater than 100kW and less than 5MW and requires at least ten subscribers.

“Current law is stifling innovation in Missouri’s energy markets. With community solar, legislators have an opportunity to cut through the red tape and introduce another tool in the state’s all-of-the above approach to energy,” said Matthew Hargarten, VP of government and public affairs at CCSA.

Missouri’s installed PV is quite similar to Iowa, with more than 700MW of PV operational at the end of 2024. However, while there has been some community solar in Missouri, residential solar has been largely responsible for the growth of PV capacity.

With both Iowa and Missouri moving forward with community solar programmes, it will allow for the segment to grow further, as the US is forecast to add 7.3GW of new community solar by 2029, according to a report from analyst Wood Mackenzie published in August 2024.

According to the CCSA there are currently 22 states and the District of Columbia that have adopted policies enabling community solar programme.

Construction begins on New Mexico’s ‘first’ community solar plant

Solar installer Affordable Solar has started construction on New Mexico’s first community solar project.

Located in Valencia County, the project is being built in partnership with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm Gridworks.

Affordable Solar expects to complete work at the Cuidando Los Niños Community Solar Project in early summer 2025. Once operational, half of the capacity produced will be directed towards supporting low-income households, according to the company.

This project is the first of seven community solar projects Affordable Solar has been awarded to build. Once all project are operational they will have a combined capacity of 35MW.

“After nearly four years of hard work, we are ecstatic to begin construction on this historic project and to play a role in bringing renewable energy to communities across New Mexico,” said Dylan Connelly, project developer at Affordable Solar.

Signed into law in April 2021, the Community Solar Act (SB84) allowed utility customers to subscribe to power produced by renewable energy plants with less than 5MW of installed capacity.

More recently, The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) approved a 300MW increase in the state’s community solar programme, which went into effect on 1 November 2024.

This will more than double the original target of the Community Solar Act, which aimed to add 200MW of community solar in New Mexico.

affordable solar, coalition for community solar access, community solar, iowa, missouri, new mexico, policy and legislation, us

