Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Editors' Blog, Features

New opportunities for rooftop solar: integrating with other verticals to spur deployment

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Off-Grid, Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

New opportunities for rooftop solar: integrating with other verticals to spur deployment

Editors' Blog, Features

BBB renewables provisions would enable industry to ‘move rapidly’ and should be a ‘national priority’, manufacturers say

News

US’ BLM soliciting for utility-scale solar projects on 90,000 acres of state land

News

PODCAST: Solar’s frenetic 2021 and prospects for supply chain normalisation 2022 reviewed

News

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

Hoymiles raises US$875m through STAR Market listing

News

Elkem given US$1.8m grant to pursue carbon-free silicon production, aims to license to other manufacturers

News

Magnora increases stake in Swedish solar perovskite start-up Evolar

News

Lightsource bp closes on 130MW Alabama project, will increase state’s solar capacity by 20%

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Rooftop solar can protect consumers from outages and high energy prices. Image: Solar Rights Alliance via Twitter.

As 2021 draws to a close, PV Tech is reviewing the year in solar, reflecting on some of the biggest stories and hottest trends of the last 12 months. One such trend of late has been the convergence of solar and other home services sectors in the US, with a number of notable acquisitions and partnerships announced that will see residential solar reach new heights.

One of the most interesting trends PV Tech has picked up on in recent months is how residential solar in the US is becoming increasingly integrated with other verticals. Businesses providing a range of home services are paying more attention to the benefits that solar can bring to their portfolios.

This has been illustrated by a number of recent acquisitions such as home security giant ADT buying Sunpro solar for US$825 million, Sunnova partnering up with security company Brinks Homes to cross sell its products and BayWa r.e. exploring the potential to team up with roofing company Beacon to offer solar and roofing services simultaneously.

All of this has happened in the last few months and could be indicative of a new way of operating within the residential solar sector. And it makes sense; teaming up with other companies that provide home services allows residential solar companies access to a whole new market of existing customers that trust their existing provider. It also expands geographical reach – as is the case with Beacon and BayWa r.e. – and is aligned with the drive for greater residential solar deployment across the US.

A bit of preliminary research from ADT prior to its acquisition of Sunpro showed that around 15% of their customers were interested in getting solar systems at home in the next year. Given its size, that’s almost one million customers who could be getting solar for their homes in 2022. Sunpro didn’t have the customer base, brand recognition or size to access a market on that scale, so the acquisition has allowed it to greatly expand its reach all in one step.

Similarly, BayWa r.e.’s potential partnership with Beacon could see it access thousands more customers, ‘cross-selling’ roofing and solar and rapidly expanding across a multitude of untapped markets in the US. Although its purchase of Beacon Solar was initially a straightforward acquisition of a solar distribution company, the potential to explore cooperation among verticals has been highlighted as a major benefit post-purchase.

Next year could see yet more integration of solar with other verticals given the potential colaborations – think interior design companies, architect firms, more roofing and security business, transport/distribution companies, the list goes on – as it is increasingly recognised as an attractive offering across other business sectors, especially those in the home improvement and renovation space.  

This also then links to another trend in the US – growing attachment rates for energy storage with rooftop solar. Now, PV combined with energy storage systems (ESS) is becoming more entrenched as a home improvement rather than simply being seen as a green product.

If you think about the number of adverse climatic events and notable grid outages in the US this year, then securing domestic energy generation and storage becomes an increasingly smart option for homeowners. Research has shown how homeowners that experienced power cuts in the last year are nearly four times more likely to have purchased a solar system, with a large majority also considering battery storage alongside. Federal and states incentives for rooftop solar and energy storage will only support this trend.

Partnerships and agreements between different companies in and outside of solar that can expedite rooftop solar deployment and home energy storage systems will protect homeowners from external shocks and outages, bring the US closer to its decarbonisation goals and grow businesses at the same time. While this isn’t going to get the same headlines as gigawatt-scale utility projects or vast corporate PPAs, it is a vital part of the green transition and will be celebrated in the industry, especially by those who have worked hard to make it happen.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ADT solar, baywa r.e., beacon solar, rooftop, rooftop solar, us, verticals

Read Next

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

December 21, 2021
Renewables developer BayWa r.e. has signed a ten-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Finnish packaging company Huhtamaki for two new solar plants in southern Spain.

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

December 21, 2021
As 2021 draws to a close, PV Tech is reviewing the year in solar, reflecting on some of the biggest stories and hottest trends of the last 12 months. Today we start in orderly fashion, analysing the headlines from the first three months of the year, as the industry got off to a roaring start.

New York proposes 4GW extension to NY-Sun programme

December 20, 2021
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has unveiled a framework for the US state to finish the decade with at least 10GW of distributed solar, spurring billions of dollars in investment and creating thousands of jobs.

New EU buildings proposal would accelerate on-site solar installs, trade body says

December 16, 2021
Trade association SolarPower Europe has welcomed a proposal from the European Union’s executive branch that would see all new buildings in the bloc be powered by renewables “as far as possible” and emit no on-site carbon emissions from fossil fuels from 2030.
PV Tech Premium

BayWa r.e.’s US distribution unit to cut delivery times and open up new growth opportunities following Beacon Solar acquisition

December 14, 2021
BayWa r.e. has big intentions for its US operations. PV Tech Premium spoke with its regional director to discuss the recent acquisition of Beacon Solar and what it means for the company's growth plans.
PV Tech Premium

Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a boon for solar, or a COP out?

December 14, 2021
The sun wasn’t shining in Glasgow for COP26 and many in the solar sector lamented the lack of mention in countries’ pledges. Nonetheless, some vital announcements were made that will be crucial to the industry’s growth and its role in reaching net zero, writes Sean Rai-Roche.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices continue to tumble as market looks forward to sub-$0.30c/W modules

Editors' Blog, Features

BayWa r.e. lauds ‘innovative price mechanism’ in latest solar virtual PPA

News

The PV review, Q1 2021: Vietnam’s solar boom, US looks beyond Trump era, solar shifts to new scale era

Editors' Blog, Features

ČEZ Group division Elevion targets European solar growth following Belectric deal

News

Xinyi Solar to enter polysilicon production with launch of new entity and Yunnan-based facility

News

Senator Joe Manchin says he won’t support Build Back Better plan, cites grid reliability ‘risk’

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

New Year Sale—Get 50% off your first year

PV Tech Premium and Photovoltaics International
Subscribe Now