News

New Premier Energies solar cell and module plant to produce large-area products

By Mark Osborne
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

New Premier Energies solar cell and module plant to produce large-area products

News

Hamburg operator Blue Elephant enters ‘promising’ Greek solar market

News

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

News

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

News

European initiative aims for 95GW of solar for green hydrogen production

News

South Africa lines up 2.6GW renewable energy procurement round

News

Lightsource BP snaps up 845MW Spanish solar pipeline

News

Duke Energy’s IRP ‘ignores the synergistic benefits between solar and storage’, says E3

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP completes Pennsylvania PV plant, NextEnergy Capital buys third Portugal project

News

Suntech’s Ultra X PV module series comes in 580-600W range with large-area 210mm mono-wafers

The company has had an integrated nameplate capacity 500MW for many years. Image: Premier Energies

India-based PV manufacturer Premier Energies will soon open a new 1.5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant at E -City, Hyderabad, which will produce monocrystalline large-area solar cells and modules.

Premier Energies said that aside from still producing multicrystalline solar cells and modules at the new facility, mono-wafers of both 182mm and 210mm sizes would be used with Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) technology for large-area, high-efficiency modules.

The company has had an integrated nameplate capacity 500MW for many years. The new facility will triple production to 2,000MW. The large-area wafers are currently only in high-volume production with a limited number of China-based wafer producers, PV Tech analysis shows.

Chiranjeev Saluja, founder and managing director at Premier Energies said, "We at Premier Energies realize that the future of the power industry in India is going to be driven by renewable energy, primarily dominated by solar energy. With the expanded capacity, we aim to work towards India's commitment of addressing climate change. Our commitment is to fulfill our goals of a greener decade while contributing to the Indian power sector. With increased adoption of automation and robotics, our new factory will be at par with some of the leading manufacturing companies in Asia, Europe, and USA, producing world-class products."

The new production plant is expected to be commissioned in the next two months, according to the company.

