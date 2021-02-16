New Premier Energies solar cell and module plant to produce large-area products

The company has had an integrated nameplate capacity 500MW for many years. Image: Premier Energies

India-based PV manufacturer Premier Energies will soon open a new 1.5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant at E -City, Hyderabad, which will produce monocrystalline large-area solar cells and modules.

Premier Energies said that aside from still producing multicrystalline solar cells and modules at the new facility, mono-wafers of both 182mm and 210mm sizes would be used with Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) technology for large-area, high-efficiency modules.

The company has had an integrated nameplate capacity 500MW for many years. The new facility will triple production to 2,000MW. The large-area wafers are currently only in high-volume production with a limited number of China-based wafer producers, PV Tech analysis shows.

Chiranjeev Saluja, founder and managing director at Premier Energies said, “We at Premier Energies realize that the future of the power industry in India is going to be driven by renewable energy, primarily dominated by solar energy. With the expanded capacity, we aim to work towards India’s commitment of addressing climate change. Our commitment is to fulfill our goals of a greener decade while contributing to the Indian power sector. With increased adoption of automation and robotics, our new factory will be at par with some of the leading manufacturing companies in Asia, Europe, and USA, producing world-class products.”

The new production plant is expected to be commissioned in the next two months, according to the company.