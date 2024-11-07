Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New South Wales, Australia, secures highest generation allocation in CIS tender

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

New South Wales, Australia, secures highest generation allocation in CIS tender

News

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

Top Indian renewables states need ‘corrective actions’ to keep momentum – IEEFA

News

Energy China to start construction on 1GW Iraq PV power plant

News

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

News

‘Australia needs 6-7GW of utility-scale renewable energy per year’

Features, Interviews

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

News

Newcastle, Australia, to launch ‘bulk buy’ community renewable energy initiative for solar PV and batteries

News

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The tender is set to open in mid-November 2024. Image: CEFC

New South Wales, Australia, has secured the highest allocation of energy generation in the upcoming Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender, standing at 7.1GW.

Victoria secured an allocation of 5GW, whilst Western Australia has been provided 2GW. Tasmania and South Australia have been granted 1.2GW each.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In an interesting development, Victoria’s government requested that the Federal government implement a maximum technology award to solar PV meaning that no more than 750MW of solar and solar-hybrid projects will be contracted in Victoria in the upcoming CIS tender.

In the 2025 CIS generation tenders, the Australian government will be able to contract solar PV and solar-hybrid projects in Victoria but the total capacity will be limited to the greater of either 0MW or the remaining balance of 1.5GW, minus the solar and solar-hybrid projects already underwritten in the first CIS tender.

There will be no cap on solar-hybrid projects in the 2026 CIS tenders. However, the Australian government will only contract solar projects in Victoria up to the value of any remaining balance under 1.5GW.

The Australian government released the allocation earlier this week indicating how much will be available for bidders to seek in their respective states. The government is looking to secure 4GW of dispatchable power and 6GW of renewable energy generation, totalling 10GW. This is an increase on the previous cumulative 6GW sought.

Alongside solar PV generation, the CIS scheme will also seek other technologies such as wind energy, whereas dispathable power will be allocated to energy storage.

Australia’s energy minister, Chris Bowen, revealed last month (21 October) that the tender process will officially open in mid-November 2024.

To read the full article please visit Energy-Storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, capacity investment scheme, cis, new south wales, policy, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

The Turkish ministry of energy and natural resources holds an event.

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

November 7, 2024
Turkey has launched its latest solar tender, seeking 800MW of capacity to be split between six projects in six regions across the country.
Solar panels deployed on sandy ground in the Indian state of Rajasthan

Top Indian renewables states need ‘corrective actions’ to keep momentum – IEEFA

November 7, 2024
The Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat need a “concerted effort” to maintain their central roles in the country’s energy transition, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).
DSC01752-Kane-Thornton-1
Premium

‘Australia needs 6-7GW of utility-scale renewable energy per year’

November 7, 2024
PV Talk: Kane Thornton, CEO of Australia’s Clean Energy Council, tells George Heynes about the opportunities for solar PV in Australia's bid to become a renewable energy 'super power'.
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

November 7, 2024
The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has said that a delay in new renewable energy and energy storage capacity coming online on the National Electricity Market (NEM) in 2023-24 means the grid will reach 6.4GW at full capacity next year.
Image: City of Newcastle.

Newcastle, Australia, to launch ‘bulk buy’ community renewable energy initiative for solar PV and batteries

November 7, 2024
The City of Newcastle Council in Australia is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from service providers to deliver a ‘bulk buy’ community renewable energy programme for homeowners, landlords and small businesses.
Donald_Trump_50548265318

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

November 6, 2024
Specific policy details are still unclear, but Donald Trump's return to the White House will have undoubted consequences for US solar.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

News

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

News

Duke Energy gets approvals for North Carolina solar, storage and gas expansions

News

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

News

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

Upcoming Events

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.