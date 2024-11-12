Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

By George Heynes
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

New South Wales green lights 320MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia

News

70GW solar and wind mega-project seeks Western Australia EPA approval

News

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

News

Europe to install 110GW of solar in 2025 – S&P

News

Navigating defects in next-generation PV modules

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

News

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

News

India has potential to lead solar PV exports to US, says IEEFA/JMK Research

News

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

News

Canadian Solar granted consent for 250MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project was given the green light subject to conditions. Image: Middlebrook Solar Farm.

The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission (IPC) in Australia yesterday (11 November) granted approval for the 320MW Middlebrook solar-plus-storage project in Tamworth.

The state-significant development, located in the northeast of New South Wales and 22km south of the city of Tamworth, will feature a 320MW/780MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) co-located on the project’s site.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Planning documents for the project indicated that the project represents an investment of around AU$856 million (US$562 million) and will generate up to 400 construction jobs and 15 operational jobs.

It is also worth noting that the site location is around 27km west of the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ). This REZ aims to deliver 8GW of additional network capacity, supporting renewable energy generation technologies such as solar and energy storage. A scoping report was lodged in July and it is expected to attract over AU$24 billion in private investment by 2034.

The solar PV element of the project will include 750,000 solar PV modules and will generate green electricity that will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via an on-site substation and an existing 330kV transmission line owned by Transgrid.

In its Statement of Reasons for Decision, the Commission panel found that the Middlebrook project is “suitable for renewable energy development given its location close to existing electricity transmission networks, topography, solar resources, avoidance of major environmental constraints, access to the state and regional road network and potential for continued use of the land for grazing”.

Despite this, the project received more than 50 public objections. To satisfy some of these, the IPC has implemented conditions the owner, TotalEnergies, will have to adhere to.

Most of these conditions are visual cues, such as ensuring vegetation screening of the BESS and substation is in place and that landowners can request vegetation screening on properties within 3km of the project.

TotalEnergies must also ensure there is a suitable decommission and rehabilitation plan in place for the project.

Elsewhere in New South Wales, module manufacturing giant Canadian Solar yesterday (11 November) received state government approval for a 250MW solar-plus-storage project it is developing near Gunning.

The AU$651 million utility-scale solar PV power plant will include a 150MW/600MWh 4-hour duration BESS with Canadian Solar to utilise its Bifacial 690W+ modules for the project.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, bess, energy storage, new south wales, nsw, pv power plants, solar plus storage, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, total eren

Read Next

Image: Carnegie.

70GW solar and wind mega-project seeks Western Australia EPA approval

November 12, 2024
Plans to develop the Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH), a 70GW solar and wind mega-project, have progressed with the project having been submitted to Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).
LONGi offices.

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

November 11, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi posted RMB1.26 billion (US$174.8 million) in losses in its Q3 2024 financial results.
Image: Getty Images for Unsplash

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

November 11, 2024
The Indian government has imposed preliminary antidumping measures on solar glass producers exporting products from China and Vietnam.
Behind The Scenes Preparations

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

November 11, 2024
Despite record renewables installations in 2023, notably PV, the global energy transition remains “off track” and geographically imbalanced.
Image: Unsplash

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

November 11, 2024
The Global Solar Council announced that it will launch the International Solar Finance Group at the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan
Image: Gunning Solar Farm.

Canadian Solar granted consent for 250MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

November 11, 2024
The New South Wales government has approved plans for a 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Gunning, 260km south-west of Sydney, Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi’s Q1-3 2024 shipments reach 51GW, financial losses continue

News

Rooftop solar PV uptake prompts consumer-focused pricing review in Australia

News

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Sunrun grows installed solar and storage capacity by double-digits in Q3

News

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

News

Canadian Solar granted consent for 250MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.