Canadian Solar granted consent for 250MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

IRENA urges fresh impetus on renewables in ‘crunch’ COP29 summit

India has potential to lead solar PV exports to US, says IEEFA/JMK Research

World installs 2TW solar PV, must double momentum to meet COP targets

Rooftop solar PV uptake prompts consumer-focused pricing review in Australia

I Squared Capital acquires German agriPV operator SUNfarming

Sunrun grows installed solar and storage capacity by double-digits in Q3

Concerns about agriPV still remain in Poland, says trade association

Clenera and APS sign PPA for Snowflake A 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

The solar-plus-storage project will include a 4-hour duration BESS. Image: Gunning Solar Farm.

The New South Wales government has approved plans for a 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Gunning, 260km south-west of Sydney, Australia.

The AU$651 million (US$429 million) utility-scale solar PV power plant, which module manufacturing giant Canadian Solar is developing, will include a 150MW/600MWh 4-hour duration battery energy storage system (BESS) to provide grid stability on the National Electricity Market (NEM). Canadian Solar will utilise its Bifacial 690W+ modules for the project.

According to planning documents, the development will feature two 330kV transmission lines running through the site. An electrical substation will be developed, transferring electricity to transmission system operator Transgrid.

The Gunning solar PV project will have an operational lifespan of 35 years, and construction will take around 18 months to complete. It will be situated on agricultural land currently used for sheep grazing.

Paul Scully, New South Wales minister for planning and public spaces, highlighted that the project is an example of the state’s “booming” solar PV industry.

“This Southern Tablelands solar farm is part of the New South Wales government’s commitment to generate the clean energy we need to reach our 2050 net zero emissions target. We have a booming solar industry in New South Wales, which will become a vital part of our energy mix and job sector as we see coal-fired power stations retire in the coming years,” Scully said.

Community engagement is a key aspect of the project as with many other Australian solar PV projects. For Gunning, Canadian Solar intends to deliver AU$4.7 million to the local community over the course of its operational lifespan, and the state government will work closely with Upper Lachlan Shire Council to ensure this.

“We are working with regional communities as more renewables are rolled out, so they see the best outcomes from these projects. In this case Upper Lachlan Shire Council will see a AU$4.7 million investment which will then flow into community projects,” Scully said.

“Feedback from the community around this project was built into the conditions of consent and as result, Lade Vale will see additional road upgrades.”

Solar-plus-storage projects in New South Wales

Solar-plus-storage, which involves co-locating BESS with the solar power plant, is becoming more common across Australia, particularly New South Wales.

Last month (9 October), the Australian government granted Lightsource bp, subject to conditions, permission to develop the 450MW Goulburn River Solar Farm in New South Wales. The project will see the implementation of a 49MW/392MWh 9-hour duration BESS to accompany the solar PV power plant.

Elsewhere, in mid-September, the New South Wales Independent Planning Commission approved plans for the 100MW solar-plus-storage Wallaroo Solar Farm. The project includes a co-located 45MW/90MWh 2-hour duration BESS and will be located adjacent to the New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory border.

Just a couple of days prior, Acen Australia saw its 600MW Birriwa solar-plus-storage project granted federal approval. This includes a 600MW/1,200MWh 2-hour duration BESS.

