New TÜV Nord analysis asserts n-type performance benefits over p-type modules

By Liam Stoker
JinkoSolar launched its n-type Tiger Neo range of modules late last year. Image: JinkoSolar.

N-type solar modules produced up to 5.26% more power than p-type counterparts, delivering advantages to project LCOE and IRR, in new analysis conducted by TÜV Nord.

The report, produced by technical advisory TÜV Nord on behalf of ‘Solar Module Super League’ member JinkoSolar, assesses the prospective benefits on levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) and internal rate of return (IRR) of n-type modules over p-type, concluding the former to have “great advantages” over the latter.

The study compared two separate utility-scale PV projects, designed in China and Spain. The projects used Jinko n-type modules and compared their performance against other mainstream high-efficiency modules available on the market today.

The project in China was given a DC capacity of 120MW, granted a single-axis tracker system design with modules placed in 1P, with a mean ambient temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile the project in Spain was also given a DC capacity of 120MW, however it was designed in a single-axis tracker system with modules placed in 2P and a mean ambient temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius.

Full specific details regarding the project location and design scheme, including prospective balance of system (BOS) components, as well as capex forecasts, can be found within the report.

In both project locations, TÜV Nord’s study found JinkoSolar’s n-type modules to deliver both a lower LCOE – of around RMB0.2955/kWh in China and US$0.0480/kWh in Spain – and higher rates of return compared to p-type modules.

TÜV Nord said the study concluded that n-type products held advantages over p-type in both LCOE and project profitability, with its outdoor performance project finding the kW power generation capacity of the n-type module to be 5.26% higher than p-type on average.

With most industry estimates suggesting that n-type will be the solar industry’s dominant technology by 2025, investments in n-type manufacturing capacity are accelerating, with JinkoSolar having recently switched on an 8GW n-type module assembly facility in China and expects to have 16GW of n-type cell capacity by the end of this quarter.

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

January 10, 2022
Upstream solar major Tongwei has forecasted for profits to more-than-double in its 2021 financial year on the back of increased material and cell prices experienced last year.
PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Module prices stable as polysilicon prices continue downward trend

January 10, 2022
After a 2021 which saw price volatility dominate the solar industry’s new, the sector started anew last week. How has the downstream started the year with regards manufacturing and pricing?

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

January 6, 2022
JinkoSolar has revealed new details regarding its prospective initial public offering (IPO), confirming an offering schedule, placement size and that n-type cell and modules will be the focus of capacity expansions.

JinkoSolar bags 1.85GW TOPCon module deal with China National Petroleum Corporation

January 6, 2022
JinkoSolar has won a tender issued by the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation (CPECC), an affiliate company of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), for up to 1.85GW of high efficiency TOPCon modules
Sponsored

Q&A: GCL SI’s Philipp Matter discusses 2021’s polysilicon crisis, targeting European growth and future module tech

January 6, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Philipp Matter, president for Europe at GCL System Integration, to discuss last year's supply chain crises, targeting growth in Europe and the prospects for competing new solar technologies.

YEAR-END ROUND-UP: Jinko Solar moves closer to STAR Market IPO, Massachusetts unleashes 175MW of delayed PV projects

January 4, 2022
A round-up of the latest solar news from the end of 2021, including Jinko Solar getting one step closer to listing its main subsidiary on the STAR Market, Massachusetts greenlighting more than 175MW of delayed projects and a couple of sizeable project acquisitions.

PV industry grew to 191GW in 2021 as new production-led paradigm unfolds

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Shoals forms distributed solar, EV charging partnership with C&I developer

News

Luxcara secures financing for 171MWp subsidy-free PV project in Germany

News

JinkoSolar primed for IPO this month as new details emerge

News

The role of insurance and risk management in solar power project financing

Features, Guest Blog

PV Tech's top ten stories of the year, 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
