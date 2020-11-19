Bifacial exemption from US Section 201 tariffs is repealed

Image: Matt Wade/Flickr.

The exemption for bifacial solar panels from Section 201 tariffs in the US has finally been repealed, meaning bifacial panels imported into the US are now subject to tariffs of 20%.

Last month, prior to the US election, President Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation that included, amongst other measures, a movement to repeal the exemption for bifacial panels within Section 201 trade tariffs.

But that bid was initially thwarted, with Judge Katzmann of the US Court of International Trade issuing a temporary restraining order that prevented the exemption from being repealed while further motions were considered.

A ruling this morning heard that the temporary restraining order had now been lifted, with both parties – the Solar Energy Industries Alliance and others acting as the plaintiff, and the US government as defendants – are invited to seek further recourse by filing separate actions.

The full ruling can be read here.

More to follow.