DNV GL driving first global best practices for floating solar power projects

Floating photovoltaic joint industry project plans verified recommended practice to be ready by Q1 2021. Global consortium includes some of leading players from all areas of the floating solar power value chain. Image: Sungrow Power

Global quality assurance and risk management firm, DNV GL has initiated a ‘Floating Solar’ joint industry project (JIP) consortium to create the first broad-based best practices for floating solar power projects to support investment in the nascent sector.

A group of 14 floating solar industry players have already joined the JIP, which is planning to have a draft guideline document ready by the end of 2020 for consultation and a verified document published in the first quarter of 2021.

DNV GL noted that operating floating solar projects reached around 3GW by the end of 2019 with an inland market potential of 4TW.

Toni Weigl, Project Manager at BayWa r.e. said, “As currently being the largest floating PV developer in Europe, BayWa r.e. is happy to be part of this consortium to develop this important guideline for the floating PV industry. We think establishing uniform high standards for Floating PV power plants will help to mature and enhance the Floating PV industry, therefore we are excited to bring in our extensive knowledge from the successfully realized Floating PV projects.”

BayWa r.e. is joined in the JIP with Blue C Engineering, Carpi Tech/Makor Energy, Ciel & Terre International, Compagnie Nationale du Rhone, Noria Energy, EDF, EDP - Energias de Portugal, Equinor Isigenere, Mainstream Renewable Power, Scatec Solar, Seaflex and Statkraft.

Prajeev Rasiah, Executive Vice President for DNV GL’s Energy business in Northern Europe, Middle East and Africa added, “Floating solar is a rapidly expanding technology with huge potential to help nations decarbonize, and one that we have been intimately involved with for many years. Drawing on our expertise in solar energy, floating wind, offshore platforms, Oil & Gas and Maritime technologies and industry knowledge, we have directly contributed to more than 1GW of floating solar projects, at different development stages.”