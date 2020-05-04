Dominion Energy issues 1GW renewables RFP, targets four-fold capacity increase by 2035
Image: Dominion Energy.
Utility Dominion Energy has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for 1GW of onshore wind and solar as part of wider clean energy plans in the US state of Virginia.
Those requests also include proposals for up to 250MW of energy storage, while a 15-year plan filed by the utility’s Virginian subsidiary could see as much as 24GW of new renewables deployed, equivalent of a four-fold increase.
Dominion Energy Virginia recently filed its latest Integrated Resource Plan, establishing a series of targets in light of Virginia’s wider plan to be 100% renewable-powered by 2050. Within that plan is the intent to deploy 24GW of new offshore wind, solar and energy storage over the course of the next 15 years.
This includes growing the Dominion Energy Virginia solar fleet by 16,000MW over the next 15 years through development and procurement, as well as adding over 5,000MW of offshore wind by 2035. The latter figure includes the already-announced 2,600MW Coastal Virginia wind project, which is expected to be in service by late 2026.
Virginia joined six other states in enacting energy storage procurement targets for utilities as state Governor Ralph Northam signed into law the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), which also brought Virginia into the multi-state New England and Mid-Atlantic US Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative (RGGI).
While the state’s target for energy storage procurement is 3.1GW, Dominion Energy Virginia said on Friday (1 May 2020) that it will be responsible for 2,700MW of that figure. The company embarked on its initial pilot battery energy storage projects, adding up to 16MW of output across four plants, after those pilot plans received approval in late February.
Dominion Energy Virginia president Robert M Blue said his company saw the announced clean energy projects as a “catalyst to restarting the economy when appropriate” in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are putting Virginians to work on renewable energy projects that will create thousands of jobs, transforming the environment and the economy of the Commonwealth,” Blue said, while the parent company is also targeting net zero emissions by 2050.
Dominion Energy Virginia said it expected its residential retail electricity rates, which are currently about 10% below national average, to keep pace with historic rates of inflation in rising about 3% per year. The utility also said its IRP is contingent on the continuing operation of its fleet of four nuclear power plants, while the plan also incorporates energy efficiency measures to meet the Virginia Clean Economy Act’s target of a 5% reduction in energy sales by 2025.
Energy Storage Summit Europe
The Energy Storage Summit, now in its 6th year is renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, featuring an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. The Summit plays a pivotal role in the journey to propelling the industry into the next stage of its development, providing an unrivalled platform to develop the right partnerships and create business opportunities of all sizes. This eco-system event brings together the entire value chain including Utilities, Developers, EPCs, Investors, Manufacturers, Energy storage providers, local government and DNO’s making this one of the must–attend storage events for 2021.
Solar & Storage Finance USA
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2020 for its 7th edition!
Energy Storage Digital Series
The Energy Storage Digital Series provides the industry a platform from which to super-charge sales and marketing efforts at a time when travel and event interaction is restricted. Over the course of 5-days vital and exciting information will be broadcast live via our webinar system and recorded, plus pre-recorded webinars for you to view on-demand. Dedicated live and previous podcasts to listen to, resources and more content that you can download for free at a time that suits you.
Hear from industry experts on some of the leading issues such as ensuring health and safety for lithium ion installations and our cutting edge beyond lithium content showcasing some of the most exciting new technologies and chemistries coming to the fore.
Energy Storage Summit Latin America
The Energy Storage Latin America agenda provides the industry with an unrivaled opportunity to discuss how the region is set to unlock the full potential of energy storage, accelerate deployment and address the main regulatory and financing challenges. The Energy Storage Summit Latin America is the first event of its kind, designed with a clear goal to accelerate both dialogue and deployment of energy storage solutions. Hear from a world-class line up of industry speakers discussing: The changing market, Active and pending projects, Regulatory environment, Financing options and New storage technologies. This event is the only place where the entire energy storage value chain will be present. Enquire now and be part of an unparalleled platform enabling you to network and do business with: Government, Utilities, Developers, EPCs, Investors and more.
Also read...
-
PODCAST: Record low solar prices and seismic shocks for worldwide energy markets
-
Tesla’s solar and storage installs dip as firm avoids Q1 2020 shock
-
Renewables to sidestep ‘historic shock’ as only power source to grow in 2020, says IEA
-
Iberdrola ramps up investments to stave off pandemic impacts, boost supply chains
-
Duke Energy to double renewables capacity to 16GW by 2025
Comments