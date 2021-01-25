Discover our upstream and downstream technical journals
GCL-SI cancels original plans for 2.5GW ‘shingled’ module assembly plant

GCL System Integration Technology Co (GCL-SI) has cancelled plans to build a 2.5GW ‘Shingled’ (cell) module assembly plant in Funing, Hebei Province, China and shift the project to its recently started 60GW module manufacturing hub in Hefei. Image: PV Tech

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member GCL System Integration Technology Co (GCL-SI) has cancelled plans to build a 2.5GW ‘Shingled’ (cell) module assembly plant in Funing, Hebei Province, China and will instead shift the project to its recently started 60GW module manufacturing hub in Hefei.

The SMSL member had recently raised the funding for the Funing plant, said to cost around RMB1.070 million (US$165.2 million). However, the recent ground-breaking of the Hefei module assembly hub has meant GCL-SI will build the dedicated shingle module assembly plant at the new hub, reducing capital expenditure requirements  while allowing the company to benefit from higher levels of module assembly scale. 

As a result, only around RMB500 million (US$77.2 million) will initially be allocated to the dedicated shingle module assembly plant. The project investment includes equipment and installation costs of RMB577.02 million (US$89 million), according to a financial statement. 

Late last year, GCL-SI announced plans for a new 10GW solar cell manufacturing base in the Leshan High-tech Industrial Development Zone. The new cell plant is expected to cost a total of RMB4.3 billion (US$665.3 million) and will be constructed in two phases. 

