Hungary’s first ‘city-owned smart grid’ to get solar-plus-storage

AEG Power Solutions' Convert SC Flex converters will be used for the project. Image: AEG Power Solutions.

Hungary’s first "city-owned smart grid project" will be powered by a 1.3MWp PV facility and supported by a 1.2MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system with a capacity of 2.4MWh.

AEG Power Solutions contacted PV Tech's sister site Energy-Storage.news to announce its involvement in the project and said that its Convert SC Flex storage converters have been chosen for the smart grid, which will power sports facilities in the Hungarian city of Békéscsaba with green energy.

The battery system, built up on 7.61kWh modules in a fire protection rack, will be connected to the grid through two Convert SC Flex converters with a power rating of 600kVA each. AEG will also provide 650kVa inverters to connect to the DC output of solar panels.

AEG said the storage converters offer grid fault detection and islanding as well as resynchronisation once the supply is provided by the public grid again. In the event of any grid failure, the systems switch to off-grid operation and supply electricity directly from the solar plant and energy storage to the sports facilities. As a result, they will be able to continue to operate even in the event of a grid power outage.

Andreas Becker, head of grid and storage at AEG Power Solutions, said the project represents a “great opportunity” to prove the “unique off-grid features” of the Convert SC Flex in the field.

Under development by local partner INFOWARE, which is also providing energy management system (EMS) solutions to the smart grid, it is expected the project will be complete by the end of 2020.

This story first appeared on Energy-Storage.news.