Investors flock to Vattenfall’s second €500 million green bond

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall has issued its second €500 million (US$571 million) green senior bond.

The issue was oversubscribed by over six times, the company said, with the proceeds to be used to finance investments in the four eligible categories specified in the Vattenfall’s Green Bond Framework.

The categories – renewable energy and related infrastructure, energy efficiency, electrification of transport and heat, and industrial projects – were also the target of its first green bond, issued last June.

For Vattenfall, the issuance of its second ever green bond follows its enlisting this year of Deutsche Telekom as the 10-year PPA offtaker of a 60MW PV plant in Germany, due to complete in mid-2021.

Across the border in the Netherlands, the Swedish firm is working on a solar-plus-wind-plus-storage hybrid as well as a 1.2MW floating PV plant, its first such development anywhere.