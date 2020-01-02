JA Solar unveils plans for new 5GW cell, 10GW module production facilities

Image: JA Solar.

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar has unveiled plans to bolster its output with a new cell manufacturing facility and module production plant.

In a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, submitted yesterday, JA Solar said it would be investing some 6.6 billion Yuan (US$948 million) in the two facilities, which are to be developed in Zhejiang.

A framework agreement with the management committee of the Yiwu Information Optoelectronic High-tech Industrial Park – the location of the new facilities – has been signed.

A 5GW cell production facility and a 10GW module production plant will be developed, costing 2.775 billion Yuan (US$399 million) and 3.825 billion Yuan (US$549 million) respectively.

The filing states that the new facilities are being pursued to “seize market development opportunities”, however the two facilities are expected to take some four years to come to fruition.

The announcement comes just over a month after JA returned to listing on the stock market in China having delisted from the NASDAQ exchange in 2018.