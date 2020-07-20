JinkoSolar has n-type mono cell verified at record 24.79% conversion efficiency

Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has achieved a record large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell conversion efficiency of 24.79%, independently confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), Germany.

JinkoSolar said that the solar cell was fabricated on a high-quality CZ mono-Si substrate, with a practical size of 267.72cm2 and included passivated contact technologies, advanced diffusion and surface passivation.

Advanced anti-reflection technologies were also used, and a series of material upgrades were integrated into the cell processes to achieve the 24.79% conversion efficiency.

Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of JinkoSolar said, "JinkoSolar has reached a key R&D milestone and our commitment towards technological innovation in silicon material, cell fabrication and module processing technologies has led to multiple world records for the efficiency of solar cells and modules. We are very proud to break the world record with advanced large-area N-type cell in the world, and this innovative cell technology also holds the world record for PV module efficiency."