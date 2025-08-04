Subscribe To Premium
Solarcycle produces recycled glass test module with ‘peak performance’

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas

Latest

Solarcycle produces recycled glass test module with 'peak performance'

News

China saw 212GW of PV additions in H1 2025, C&I PV surged 135% year-on-year

News

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

News

DSD Renewables raises US$238 million to expand US energy portfolio

News

The 2,000V transition: why utility solar is ready for its next leap

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

PV Tech Power 43 out now: Solar under the shadow of Trump, tackling module glass fractures, the aftermath of the Iberian blackout

News

Maintaining the business case for solar and storage in the UK

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

First Solar says Trump’s reconciliation bill ‘strengthens’ its position, reports Q2 financials

News

US bankruptcy court approves Sunnova asset sale

News

GoldenPeaks Capital powers 92MW solar PV portfolio in Hungary

News
The researchers found that the 50-50 recycled modules performed as well as the panels made with virgin glass. Image: Solarcycle

US solar PV recycling firm, Solarcycle, has produced a pilot module using 50% recycled glass from other decommissioned panels, which it says matches the performance of entirely new products.

The company said that the “mini module”, developed in partnership with Arizona State University’s (ASU) Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, marks “a critical step toward a closed-loop solar manufacturing process.”

In tests conducted by ASU researcher Kate Fisher, the 50% recycled module, which uses recycled glass cullet from panels processed with Solarcycle’s technology, was compared with a baseline module using entirely new glass. The researchers found that the 50-50 recycled modules performed as well as the panels made with virgin glass, “with no statistically significant differences across any key metrics.”

Zachary Holman, vice dean for research and innovation, said the results “proved that you don’t have to sacrifice performance to build solar panels more sustainably. It’s not just a lab success—it’s a path forward for the industry.”

Pablo Dias, CTO and co-founder at Solarcycle, said: “By proving we can manufacture new solar panels using recycled materials that produce at peak performance levels, we’re taking a major step toward making the solar industry more sustainable, scalable, and self-reliant.”

Solarcycle is building a solar recycling plant and a solar glass production plant in Cedartown, Georgia. Once it is fully operational, the 5GW recycling hub is expected to recycle material from ten million solar modules per year, which the company said was expected in mid-2025. The solar glass production plant would use waste glass (glass cullet) from the recycling centre to produce new solar glass, a first for the industry.

Solarcycle also operates recycling facilities in Texas and Arizona, and has inked module recycling deals with a number of major US industry players, including Georgia-based Qcells. Since then, Qcells has announced a new PV recycling business, EcoRecycle, which will operate a 250MW recycling plant near its manufacturing hub in Cartersville, Georgia.

Material recovery firm OnePlanet is also planning a US solar recycling operation. Earlier this year it secured US$21 million in two financing deals to establish a recycling centre in Green Cove Springs, Florida. At the time, OnePlanet CEO, André Pujadas, said “Solar as an industry is now at an inflection point in its lifecycle, where we can’t simply install megawatts—we must also build the industrial capacity to recover and reintegrate the very materials that enable it.”

PV Tech Premium has previously covered solar recycling extensively. You can read some of that coverage here.

c-si manufacturing, pv modules, pv recycling, solar glass, Solarcycle, us

