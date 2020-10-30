JinkoSolar preps STAR listing, eyes R&D boost after US$458m equity financing
Image: JinkoSolar.
Leading solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has said it is now “actively preparing” to list its Jiangxi subsidiary on China’s STAR market after it raised around US$458 million through an equity financing round.
The Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member confirmed late yesterday that the equity financing, organised by its principal operating subsidiary Jiangxi Jinko, had raised the funding in order to qualify it to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board, more commonly known as the STAR Market.
Additional proceeds from the raise are to be used to support its ongoing expansion, the company said.
Investors to participate in the equity raise include China Industrial Bank Group, CIIT Asset Management, YunShang Fund, Huaho Capital, China Capital Management and China Securities Investment.
Alongside the firm’s founders and senior management group, that tranche of investors will collectively own an equity interest of a 26.7% stake in the subsidiary.
News of a potential listing on the STAR market first emerged late last month, when it said it was considering the potential listing in order to fuel new growth and tempt future investment from a broader geographical base.
Kangping Chen, CEO at JinkoSolar, said the completion of the fundraising marked an “important milestone”, taking the company “one step closer” to the planned listing.
“It also provides us with the capital to expand our capacity and further strengthen our leading position in R&D. We are thankful for the strong support from our new investors and are committed to creating sustainable value for all our shareholders."
Utility Solar Summit UK
Jun 15 - Jun 16, 2021
London, UK
The Utility Solar Summit UK will focus entirely on the opportunities in the UK ground-mount space and feature the new technology and advanced innovations allowing asset owners to improve yield in a subsidy free market. Listen to senior market leaders share stories of their successes and manufacturers pushing the envelope for solar PV whilst taking advantage of our enhanced networking features to connect you with your peers onsite; realising the potential of UK utility scale deployment from 2020 and beyond.
Also read...
-
Utility Alliant’s Iowa clean energy plan relies on solar and battery deployments
-
SunPower raises 2020 guidance as install backlog, gross margin soar
-
US ROUND-UP: Hanwha bags Hawaii solar-storage hybrid deal, Solar FlexRack eyes north east US expansion
-
Next-generation solar R&D critical to Japan net zero bid: PM
-
Australia’s largest solar farm to progress as Neoen completes AU$600m financing
Comments