JinkoSolar supplies 611MW of modules for Vietnamese project

JinkoSolar's Tiger range of modules. Image: JinkoSolar.

JinkoSolar has supplied more than 600MW of modules for a utility-scale solar farm in Vietnam.

A total of 611MW of Jinko’s Tiger bifacial modules featuring transparent backsheets were supplied to the Thuan Nam solar power project in Vietnam, making it one of the largest solar projects in Southeast Asia to use bifacial modules.

Jinko said the Tiger bifacial modules with transparent backsheets weigh roughly the same as monofacial modules and are lighter than other bifacial modules on the market, helping save on logistics and labour costs.

The project itself is being brought forward by domestic renewables developer Trung Nam. Nguyen Tam Tien, general director at Trung Nam, said Jinko’s Tiger panels were selected following a comprehensive evaluation which found them to suit the Thuan Nam project the best.

Kingping Chen, CEO at JinkoSolar, added: "Unlocking the potential of clean energy through large-scale solar deployment will make solar energy more affordable in Vietnam and help drive economic development. Vietnam is the largest market for utility scale projects in Southeast Asia and we are very proud to be the chosen supplier for this large PV project.”

In other module supply news, Risen Energy has signed a 140MW supply contract with Asian solar developer UPC-AC Energy Solar Asia.

The deal will see Risen provide 140MW of its mono PERC modules over the rest of this year and 2021 for use in projects UPC-AC is bringing forward throughout Asia.

UPC-AC Energy is a joint venture between UPC Renewables and AC Energy which has a pipeline of more than 1GW of solar projects across Asia Pacific.